Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 147 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B
D
B
C
HRL
Hormel Foods Corporation
D
C
C
HSY
Hershey Company
C
D
C
JD
JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
D
B
C
KVUE
Kenvue, Inc.
B
C
C
LUV
Southwest Airlines Co.
C
C
C
PFE
Pfizer Inc.
D
C
C
RPRX
Royalty Pharma Plc Class A
C
D
C
SBAC
SBA Communications Corp. Class A
C
D
C
SJM
J.M. Smucker Company
D
C
C
SQ
Block, Inc. Class A
D
C
C
STZ
Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A
D
B
C
TAP
Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B
D
C
C
TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank
C
C
C
TFX
Teleflex Incorporated
C
C
C
TMO
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
C
C
C
TRU
TransUnion
D
B
C
VEEV
Veeva Systems Inc Class A
D
B
C
WPC
W. P. Carey Inc.
C
C
C
ZTS
Zoetis, Inc. Class A
D
C
C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
AKAM
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
D
C
D
APD
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
D
C
D
ASML
ASML Holding NV ADR
D
C
D
BHP
BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs
D
C
D
BMY
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
D
C
D
BP
BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR
D
D
D
BSY
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B
D
B
D
CPRT
Copart, Inc.
D
C
D
CVE
Cenovus Energy Inc.
D
C
D
DVN
Devon Energy Corporation
D
C
D
DXCM
DexCom, Inc.
D
B
D
EQNR
Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR
D
C
D
HMC
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
D
C
D
HUM
Humana Inc.
D
C
D
LPLA
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
D
C
D
LYB
LyondellBasell Industries NV
D
C
D
MRVL
Marvell Technology, Inc.
D
C
D
TM
Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR
D
C
D
VLO
Valero Energy Corporation
D
D
D
ZS
Zscaler, Inc.
F
C
D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
ACI
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
F
C
F
NUE
Nucor Corporation
F
D
F
SNOW
Snowflake, Inc. Class A
F
C
F
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
Louis NavellierEditor, Market 360
Meet Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier is one of Wall Street’s renowned growth investors. Providing investment advice to tens of thousands of investors for more than three decades, he has earned a reputation as a savvy stock picker and unrivaled portfolio manager.