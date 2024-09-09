Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

An image of Louis Navellier
I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 147 big blue chips.

By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Sep 9, 2024, 10:55 am EDT
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 147 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
AFG American Financial Group, Inc. A C A
AJG Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. A C A
BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR A C A
CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc A C A
CM Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce A B A
DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft A C A
DVA DaVita Inc. A C A
EBAY eBay Inc. A B A
FI Fiserv, Inc. A C A
GRMN Garmin Ltd. A B A
ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. A C A
NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. A C A
PG Procter & Gamble Company A C A
RY Royal Bank of Canada A B A
STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC A B A
TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR A B A
TDG TransDigm Group Incorporated A C A
TRP TC Energy Corporation A B A
TSN Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A A B A
UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR A C A

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
AAPL Apple Inc. B C B
ABT Abbott Laboratories B C B
AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B
AVTR Avantor, Inc. B C B
AVY Avery Dennison Corporation B B B
BALL Ball Corporation B C B
BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR B C B
CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A B C B
CCI Crown Castle Inc. B D B
CSX CSX Corporation B C B
DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. B B B
EFX Equifax Inc. B C B
EMN Eastman Chemical Company B C B
FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B C B
GEHC GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. B C B
GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. B B B
GLW Corning Inc B C B
IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A B B B
ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B
JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. B C B
MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. B D B
MAS Masco Corporation B C B
MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B C B
MDT Medtronic Plc B C B
MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C B
MRK Merck & Co., Inc. B B B
O Realty Income Corporation B C B
PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B B
PFGC Performance Food Group Co B C B
PNR Pentair plc B B B
PODD Insulet Corporation C B B
ROST Ross Stores, Inc. B B B
RVTY Revvity, Inc. B C B
SCI Service Corporation International B C B
SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR B C B
SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B C B
TSCO Tractor Supply Company B C B
UNP Union Pacific Corporation B C B
V Visa Inc. Class A B C B
VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
AIG American International Group, Inc. B D C
AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. C C C
ANET Arista Networks, Inc. C B C
APH Amphenol Corporation Class A C B C
AVGO Broadcom Inc. B C C
AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. C B C
CAT Caterpillar Inc. C C C
CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. C C C
CNC Centene Corporation C C C
CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited C B C
CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A C B C
DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. C C C
E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR C C C
FERG Ferguson Enterprises Inc. C C C
GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. C C C
HUBB Hubbell Incorporated C C C
ITT ITT, Inc. C C C
KLAC KLA Corporation C B C
MEDP Medpace Holdings, Inc. C B C
MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. C C C
MPC Marathon Petroleum Corporation C C C
MRO Marathon Oil Corporation C C C
MSFT Microsoft Corporation C C C
NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. C C C
PBR.A Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR Pfd B D C
PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. C B C
PSX Phillips 66 C C C
RBA RB Global, Inc. C C C
SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C C
TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR B D C
TXT Textron Inc. C C C
VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated B D C
VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D C
WIT Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR C C C
XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A C C C
BAX Baxter International Inc. C C C
BCE BCE Inc. C C C
BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc. C C C
BMO Bank of Montreal D C C
CNI Canadian National Railway Company C C C
CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited C C C
EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C C C
FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR D C C
FMX Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D B C
HRL Hormel Foods Corporation D C C
HSY Hershey Company C D C
JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D B C
KVUE Kenvue, Inc. B C C
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. C C C
PFE Pfizer Inc. D C C
RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A C D C
SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A C D C
SJM J.M. Smucker Company D C C
SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C C
STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A D B C
TAP Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B D C C
TD Toronto-Dominion Bank C C C
TFX Teleflex Incorporated C C C
TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. C C C
TRU TransUnion D B C
VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A D B C
WPC W. P. Carey Inc. C C C
ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C D
APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. D C D
ASML ASML Holding NV ADR D C D
BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C D
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D C D
BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR D D D
BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B D B D
CPRT Copart, Inc. D C D
CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. D C D
DVN Devon Energy Corporation D C D
DXCM DexCom, Inc. D B D
EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR D C D
HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D
HUM Humana Inc. D C D
LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. D C D
LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV D C D
MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. D C D
TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR D C D
VLO Valero Energy Corporation D D D
ZS Zscaler, Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A F C F
NUE Nucor Corporation F D F
SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A F C F

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Louis Navellier

