5 Breakout Stocks You Missed (and How to Catch the Next Ones)

Editor’s Note: It’s no secret that the Magnificent Seven have been leading the market for the past couple of years. A little less well known is how much they’re beating the “average” stock. It’s stunning. From early 2023 to summer 2024, the Magnificent Seven soared about 150%. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 – an index of 2,000 small-cap stocks – rose a meager 17%.
But since summer 2024, small-cap stocks have been crushing their Big Tech competitors. The Magnificent Seven peaked on July 10, 2024. Since then, they’ve dropped about 1%. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 is up more than 15%. For the first time since this bull market began in late 2022, small-cap stocks are consistently outperforming Big Tech’s previous incumbents.
That's a big deal. And it may require a big change to your investing strategy. The good news here is that my colleague Luke Lango has spent the better part of the past year developing just such a strategy, and the results are impressive. A thorough backtest showed it outperforming the market by 10X-plus in trailing 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year windows. And it spits out a new portfolio to follow each and every month.
Throughout 2023 and most of 2024, the U.S. economy was propped up by robust AI spending, mostly via Big Tech firms.
Those titans were pouring billions upon billions of dollars into developing new AI data centers, chips, chatbots, and more. Of course, all that spending benefited those Big Tech firms and the suppliers they spent all those billions on.
But it didn’t do much to help everyone else. (The Magnificent Seven’s beat small-caps by 9-to-1 during that time.)
2025, though, is a whole new ball game.
Thanks to the incoming administration’s pro-growth policies, rate cuts, and lower inflation, I believe – and plenty of market observers agree with me – that the economy will go gangbusters in the New Year… and AI will be just one of the big winners.
Call it a small-cap comeback, a U.S. economic revival, or the return of mom-and-pop shops.
The result is that small-cap stocks are soaring.
For the first time in years, the stock market is becoming a “market of the many.”
However, you can’t just throw some darts and buy-and-hold whatever small-cap stocks you hit.
Moreover, very few stocks right now are ones I’d hold for the long haul.
To succeed in today’s market, you need to alter your trading strategy.
Here’s how…
The Ultimate Stock-Screening Tool
At the brand-new Auspex Trader, I use a comprehensive stock-screening tool designed to identify the “best stocks at the best time.”
To do so, this Auspex tool scans for a combination of fundamental, technical, and sentiment factors.
For the fundamental screen, Auspex focuses on strong and positive sales and profit growth, as well as profit-margin expansion. This is similar to Louis Navellier’s Stock Grader system.
Technically, Auspex examines positive slopes in moving averages and assesses favorable price-action. This mirrors the tool I use in my own Breakout Trader service.
On a sentiment basis, Auspex monitors increasing trading volume and tracks big money flowing into stocks. This is a lot like my colleague Jason Bodner’s Quantum Edge system.
In short, Auspex combines the best characteristics from our already “best of the best” trading systems into one even more powerful tool.
I designed Auspex to get you in and out of the best stocks to buy in any given month.
No more buy-and-hold investing…
No more guesswork…
And no more underperforming the market.
At the end of every month, Auspex scans over 10,000 stocks. It then applies strict criteria to identify fundamentally, technically, and sentimentally strong stocks.
This process typically yields 5-20 qualifying stocks… and at the start of every month, I choose the best of those for our Auspex Trader monthly portfolio. You simply sell the previous month’s stocks and buy the new month’s selections.
I went “live” with Auspex to a small group of my members back at the start of July. And its performance over the past five months has consistently delivered strong, market-beating returns for those subscribers. We haven’t had a bad month yet!
And in rigorous back-testing research, we saw Auspex outperform the market by approximately 10X or more in 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year windows.
For example, just this past March, Auspex identified Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) as one of the best stocks in the market for that month.
Indeed. In March, Forestar stock leaped almost 20%, while the S&P 500 inched up just 3%.
In our February back-test scan, Auspex identified ICON Public Limited Co. (ICLR) and Couchbase Inc. (BASE) as two of the best stocks to hold onto in that month.
And in February, ICON stock soared more than 20%, while Couchbase stock jumped almost 15%. The S&P, on the other hand, could only muster 3.5% gains.
Then, in our December 2023 research, Auspex identified OppFi Inc. (OPFI) and Talkspace Inc. (TALK) as two of the best stocks to buy in the market at that time.
OppFi stock skyrocketed about 45% in December, and Talkspace stock rose about 25%. The S&P, meanwhile, rose just 4% in December 2023.
As the market landscape shifts from a “market of the few” to a “market of the many,” Auspex emerges as a game-changing tool for investors who want to profit.
By combining fundamental, technical, and sentiment analysis, Auspex has consistently demonstrated that it can identify breakout stocks before their explosive growth phases… each and every month.
It’s a powerful tool in navigating today’s dynamic stock market.
The Final Word
As we move beyond the era of simple buy-and-hold strategies and the dominance of Big Tech, Auspex stands ready to guide investors toward the next generation of market winners, month in and month out.
In a world where adaptability and precision are key, I believe Auspex represents the future of smart investing.
But better still, it requires only 5 to 10 minutes of attention per month. You’ll receive an alert at the start of every month, buy the recommended stocks and sell the ones that have fallen out, and then check back the following month – simple as that.
Sincerely,
Luke Lango
Editor, Hypergrowth Investing