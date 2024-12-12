A Special Interview With Our Tech Investing Expert

How do you balance the potential for another 20%+ return for the market in 2025 with the growing risk of a fiery crash that ends this bull market?
In Monday’s Market 360, my friend and InvestorPlace tech expert Luke Lango recommended you “embrace the boom” while you also “beware the bust.”
But how do we do that, exactly?
Today, I’m going to share a special video interview between Luke and InvestorPlace Digest Editor Jeff Remsburg that dives into this idea in more detail. Their discussion centers around his new stock screener, Auspex, which is engineered to identify the strongest stocks in the market according to a suite of fundamental, technical, and sentiment indicators.
It’s one of the most rigorous, selective screening systems I’ve ever seen, flagging only around 10-20 stocks per month out of a universe of 10,000.
Luke crunched the historical data, and from September 2019 to September 2024, if rebalanced monthly, Auspex would have returned 1,054%.Over the same period, the S&P 500 returned just 110%.
Here are a handful of the other topics Luke and Jeff discuss:
- Where is the market going in 2025?
- When does Luke see the crash arriving, and what will be the catalyst?
- Why is Auspex more robust and powerful than other screeners?
- What’s the time commitment for users and what returns are possible?
I’ll note that Luke’s commentary about 2025’s market conditions by itself is well worth the listen.
By the way, if you missed it, on Wednesday, Luke held a live event that went into even more details about Auspex. We’re making a replay available for a limited time which you can access here.
That’s enough introduction from me, folks. Press “play” on the image below to watch for yourself.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360