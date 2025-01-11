How You Can Prepare to Profit Under Trump 2.0

Buckle up, folks. In a little more than a week, Donald Trump will move back into the White House.
For some, this will be a cause for celebration. Others, not so much.
But one thing is clear: On January 20, Trump will take the oath of office and become President of the United States.
Regardless of how you feel about that, the fact is a Trump presidency will have profound implications for the economy and the stock market.
That means you would be wise to position yourself NOW if you haven’t already.
Because if Trump has his way, he’s going to usher in a sweeping series of executive orders in his first 100 days that will trigger what I call “Trump’s 100-Day Melt-Up.”
And in today’s Market 360, I’m going to share more details on this “melt-up”, including how you can prepare…
What to Expect Under Trump 2.0
In December 2023, I predicted Joe Biden would drop out of the presidential race. That was six months before anyone else considered it a possibility.
Then, in May 2024, I went out on a limb and made another prediction:
“Donald Trump is going to win the Presidential election. I think it’s important you shift your money as soon as possible. Because while the stock market is roaring right now… It’s just a preview of what’s to come when Trump is reelected.”
Now, as soon as Trump’s win was announced, the market jumped higher. The S&P 500 gained 2.5% and the tech-heavy NASDAQ rose nearly 3% in the immediate aftermath. The Dow soared 3.6%.
The rally continued for a while in the wake of the election. But the market has since given back some of those gains.
This has more to do with bond vigilantes who are wringing their hands over the deficit, tariffs and the potential for inflation. The reality is this is simply fearmongering. They don’t fully grasp what’s coming under a new Trump administration – and how, if Trump gets his way, these concerns will be completely unjustified.
That’s because this incoming Trump administration is… different than the previous Trump administration.
This Trump 2.0 administration has “been there, done that” when it comes to presidential transitions. It has a broad mandate from a sound electoral victory. Republicans also now control both the House and the Senate.
Bottom line, Trump 2.0 has big plans. And he should be able to implement ALL of his policies, which is something he was not able to do during his first term.
So why should you care?
I’ll put it simply.
I predict this administration will get the ball rolling on Day 1. The changes that are coming are going to light a fire in the economy. Let me explain…
Changes on the Horizon
1) End the manufacturing recession.
Folks from swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan have grown tired of seeing good-paying manufacturing jobs getting shipped overseas. They expect Trump to change that.
So, one of Trump 2.0’s first agenda items is to end the manufacturing recession in the U.S. You may recall that manufacturing has been in a recession for 24 of the past 25 months, according to the Institute of Supply Management (ISM).
Once the manufacturing sector starts to grow again, 4% annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is possible. And that’s before we even get to the rest of his agenda…
2) Drill, baby, drill – and an end to global conflict.
With Trump as President, the existing ban on federal lands is expected to be lifted by an executive order on his first day back in office. The Biden administration’s attempt to squelch liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion will be over.
Another agenda item is to end the senseless wars in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine. If Trump can do this, the world would benefit from a “peace dividend” like the one experienced when Bill Clinton was president. And if there is peace in the world, then 5% annual GDP growth is possible.
3) Unleash growth by fueling the AI Boom
In the years ahead, artificial intelligence is set to transform every aspect of our lives, from curing diseases and powering autonomous vehicles to reshaping industries through automation.
It’s hard to understate the impact that the next wave of AI will have on our lives. But to get there, we have to build it first – before someone else beats us to it.
Think of it as one part Manhattan Project and one part Space Race.
The stakes could not be higher. AI is a technology that has the potential to create, or destroy, on a scale that humanity has never before encountered. That’s why the U.S. will be pursuing an all-hands-on-deck strategy to master AI’s capabilities before anyone else does.
As InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt recently pointed out:
We also know Elon Musk and other leading technologists will have great influence in the White House.
They know the stakes. They know what China is going for. They know the awesome military and commercial applications of AGI. They know how to beat China in this great race.
You can bet that the Trump administration is aware of the stakes, too. That’s why Trump 2.0 will slash regulations and dismantle roadblocks to development on an unprecedented scale. Once that happens, expect to see a massive buildout of data centers, electrical infrastructure, nuclear facilities, natural gas plants and whatever else Big Tech needs to fast-track the AI Boom.
How You Can Prepare
Now, money always flows to companies best positioned to profit and thrive in the current environment. And investors who stay focused on fundamentals – like accelerating earnings and sales growth – and don’t get distracted or react to every headline, will prosper.
That’s why I’ve relied on my Stock Grader tool (subscription required), which I’ve perfected over the past four decades, to help me identify market-beating picks.
In fact, my system gave a buy rating to all of the top 30 performing stocks of Trump’s first term. And I’ve identified a handful of picks that I expect to prosper during this 100-Day Melt-Up.
I’ve prepared everything you need to know in a new special presentation.
In it, you’ll learn about…
- My top pick for a manufacturing renaissance under Trump 2.0.
- A little-known company that’s helping build the data centers that will develop the next generation of AI.
- A separate energy play for “drill baby drill” that could help power this entire AI revolution.
- And I’ll explain how Trump’s pro-Bitcoin policies could send an under-the-radar stock higher than anyone can imagine.
Go here for all the details on how to profit from The 100-Day Trump Melt-Up now.
