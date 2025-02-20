A Major Shortage Is Sweeping Across America – Here’s How You Can Profit

A small group of people in a quiet New Hampshire office spends their days making deals that have ripple effects across the country.
The work they do influences what you pay at the grocery store, in restaurants and at diners.
Day after day, they connect buyers and sellers in one of the most important markets in the country.
This market isn’t stocks or real estate. It’s not oil or gold, either.
But when it goes haywire, everyone feels it.
And it all happens out of a tiny, nondescript office building.
Here’s what it looks like in the Street View on Google Maps.
This is a picture of the Egg Clearinghouse, or ECI. It operates as a “middleman,” connecting egg buyers and sellers in an online marketplace.
But this isn’t some boiler-room operation for Wall Street operators. Only farmers and egg buyers are allowed to trade.
And as The Wall Street Journal recently reported, last year it processed trading orders on 2.6 billion shell eggs and 39 million pounds of egg products. That’s roughly $600 million in transactions.
That may sound like a lot, but it actually only represents about 5% of the egg market.
However, given that America is facing a historic egg shortage, the work the folks at the ECI do is becoming increasingly important because bulk buyers for restaurants and supermarkets are having trouble acquiring the eggs they need.
I’m sure you can sympathize.
Maybe you’ve taken a trip to the grocery store recently and experienced sticker shock as you paid $7 for a dozen eggs. Or, as you strolled down the aisle, maybe you saw a sign that read something like this:
Or perhaps you’ve been to a restaurant recently and noticed they raised prices or scrapped menu items with eggs altogether. Even Waffle House – famous for its resilience during hurricanes and disasters – has been forced to pass rising costs onto customers, recently adding a $0.50 surcharge to dishes with eggs.
So, in today’s Market 360, I’m going to discuss what’s behind the egg shortage and the shocking jump in egg prices. (Hint: It’s the age-old story of supply and demand.) I’ll also share how one of my top picks in my Breakthrough Stocks service is profiting from this historic shortage. Plus, I’ll explain how it’s leveraging a monumental event I’ve been calling the AI Crossover to not only survive the shortages – but to dominate the market.
HOW Much for Eggs?!?
Let’s start with what’s been happening with egg prices lately…
Most folks have probably noticed that they’ve been particularly volatile over the past couple of years. But recently, the price of eggs hit a 45-year high.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dozen eggs cost $3.65 in November and $4.15 in December. By January 2025, the price of a dozen eggs reached a whopping $7.09 – up 22% since the start of the year, an increase of $1.28 per dozen in just a few weeks.
The reason for the price surges is pretty simple.
Over the past three years, a terrible avian influenza epidemic has been tearing through farms across the country.
Avian Influenza, or the “bird flu,” in chicken flocks typically occurs when migratory waterfowl pass over farms. The bird flu usually spikes in the spring and fall. And while it doesn’t typically infect humans, it’s a serious health risk for chickens.
The CDC reports that about 147 million birds in the U.S. have been affected by the disease since January 2022. Specifically, about 108 million egg-laying hens have been lost.
To put this into perspective, there are about 303.4 million egg-laying hens in the U.S. right now. So, this is a staggering number, folks.
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, outbreaks spread throughout 10 states, affecting more than 36 million egg-laying hens. So, over the past four months, nearly 12% of the U.S.’s egg-laying hens have been culled.
Now, with smaller egg-laying flocks of chickens, there are fewer eggs to keep up with Americans’ seemingly insatiable appetite. According to Statista, the average American ate 281.3 eggs in 2023, which was expected to rise to 284.4 in 2024.
The result has been the worst crisis in decades for the poultry industry.
Consumers are scrambling to find alternatives. Some are even going as far as buying chickens and raising them on their own in their backyard.
But for producers, rebuilding supply isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. There’s no quick fix.
That’s where one of my top picks in Breakthrough Stocks comes in.
How We’re Profiting From the Egg Shortage
Now, this company partners with family farms to produce a variety of ethically-produced foods, with a specific focus on pasture-raised eggs.
What’s more, it has largely been insulated from the avian flu outbreak. According to the CEO, only one of its farms had reported cases within the last 12 months, and those flocks were culled in accordance with government regulations.
Less than 0.3% of this company’s egg-laying chickens have been affected by the avian flu.
In fact, as of right now, there have been no reported cases of avian flu on any of its properties.
That might have something to do with the fact that it uses a decentralized network of more than 425 family farms throughout the U.S. So, if an outbreak happens, it doesn’t ravage the overall supply.
So unlike competitors who have had to destroy entire flocks, this company remains well-positioned to benefit from increased egg prices.
Even better – it’s using cutting-edge technology to scale production faster than ever before. And believe it or not, it’s actually using artificial intelligence to help…
The AI Crossover Angle
As egg producers work to restore supply and meet rising demand, this company is taking a technology-first approach, using AI and automation to scale more efficiently than ever before.
For example, itprocesses 6 million eggs daily with robotic automation and AI-driven quality control at one facility.
It also has an AI egg grading system (no, you’re not misreading that). We’re talking about automation technology used in washing, sorting and packing shell eggs that is set to boost production by 30% in 2025.
This will give the company a massive competitive edge as egg demand continues skyrocketing.
For an industry that desperately needs a solution, this company is ahead of the curve. And AI is helping them along the way.
Now, I realize that using AI to help with eggs may seem like a bizarre example. But the reality is AI is launching into a whole new realm and will touch our everyday lives in ways we haven’t even though of yet – like eggs.
That’s going to create a gargantuan opportunity for investors. In fact, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said it could amount to a $100 trillion market.
That’s why I included it as one of the picks in my exclusive report about the AI Crossover Moment: The 7 Must-Own Stocks for AI’s $100 Trillion Proliferation.
Now, I share more details on what you need to do to prepare in my special presentation. But you’ll need to act fast, because my publisher is taking this briefing down tonight.
Go here to get all the details now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)