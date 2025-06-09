The Market Rallied on Terrible News – What Happened?

Usually, when the market hears bad economic news, it gets in a sour mood quickly. Stocks tumble, and everyone panics.
But that wasn’t the case last week.
Investors had a slew of economic data to pour over last week, and there were very few signs of positivity.
So, you’re probably wondering, why did investors celebrate?
Well, as I’ll explain in today’s episode of Market Buzz, it’s a classic case of “bad news is good news.”
See, everyone was secretly hoping for weak economic growth. Because as the evidence continues to mount, the more pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut key interest rates.
Speaking of economic news, there are two critical pieces of inflation data coming out this week: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday. I’ll give my full thoughts in another Market 360 later this week, so be sure to check your inbox for that.
Also in this week’s Market Buzz, I’ll share what I expect from this week’s inflation reports and how the President Donald Trump and Elon Musk feud distracted investors. I’ll also get into the latest backtest results from Stock Grader and how it has performed against the broader market.
Click the image below to watch now.
To see more of Market Buzz, you can subscribe to my YouTube channel here.
