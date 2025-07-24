What Trump’s AI Action Plan Means for Investors

“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
As you may know, those famous words were spoken by President Kennedy. He said them during a speech at Rice University in Houston on September 12, 1962 – rallying the country behind his plan to land a man on the Moon before the end of the decade.
At the time, it wasn’t a slam dunk.
The Soviets had already beaten us into space. Public opinion was split. And the critics said it would cost too much.
But we all know how that story ended.
In July 1969, less than seven years after that speech, Neil Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface and fulfilled Kennedy’s dream. The United States didn’t just catch up. We took the lead, and we never looked back.
Now, a new race is underway – one that could define the next fifty years.
I’m talking about the AI Race.
As you may know, a couple of weeks ago, I held a special event called Trump’s AI Day. In it, I told attendees about a little-known Executive Order President Trump signed just days after taking office.
Based on my research, I said this was laying the groundwork for something big and market moving. I went as far as predicting that announcement could come as soon as July 22.
Turns out, I was just one day off.
If you weren’t able to join us, you need to know that this race is different than the Space Race. Instead of rockets and lunar modules, this one is about chips, data centers and algorithms.
And our primary rival this time isn’t the Soviets. It’s China.
As I mentioned in a previous Market 360, most Americans have been completely unaware of this Cold War 2.0.
It’s understandable, in a way. After all, we’ve got Silicon Valley. We’ve got ChatGPT. We’ve got companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) powering the AI boom. Game, set, match, right?
But the reality is that the AI Race is much closer than that. And I’m not just talking about DeepSeek, the Chinese ChatGPT competitor that arose earlier this year and rattled markets.
China already has a lead in AI-related patents, with six times more patents filed between 2014 and 2023, according to a United Nations (UN) report. And as I discussed in this piece, China has a wide lead in robotics, too.
That’s why yesterday, the White House unveiled the most ambitious federal push for artificial intelligence in U.S. history: a 90-point AI Action Plan designed to make America the undisputed leader in this revolutionary technology.
This wasn’t just another speech. It wasn’t an opportunity to shake hands and ask for campaign donations. It was the framework for a detailed industrial strategy. It tells us exactly where the U.S. government wants capital, talent and energy to flow.
So, in today’s Market 360, let’s break down what’s actually in this plan. Then, I’ll offer my take on what may come in the wake of this event – and how you can profit.
The Details of Trump’s AI Plan, Revealed
Now, as I mentioned in Tuesday’s Market 360, the event – called Winning the AI Race – was hosted in Washington, D.C. and put on by the Hill & Valley Forum and the All-In Podcast – the influential Silicon Valley podcast hosted by Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg.
David Sacks, who now serves as the Trump administration’s AI and crypto czar, helped shape the entire plan. And the message was clear: If the U.S. wants to win this race, we have to build faster than our competitors – and remove the barriers that have slowed us down for decades.
At yesterday’s event, there were remarks and speeches from a number of high-profile officials. There were three executive orders signed, too, with more sure to follow. The administration even launched a new website (AI.gov) to serve as a hub for the plan and its accompanying efforts.
The official plan document is 28 pages long. But here’s a brief summary of the details…
Pillar 1: Accelerate Innovation
This part of the plan calls for dismantling red tape that slows AI development and for protecting innovation at its source, including protections for open-source developers and AI systems that don’t toe a political line.
It encourages federal agencies to implement AI at scale – something the government has been notoriously slow to adopt. There’s funding for new national datasets, workforce development and scientific research and development (R&D). But one of the most striking moves is the push to address “deepfakes” in courts and elections – with Department of Justice and Department of Human Services-led enforcement.
This pillar tells us that Washington no longer sees AI as a science project. It sees it as an essential part of public life, national security and government operations.
Pillar 2: Build the Infrastructure
This is the economic engine of the plan, and there’s a lot of opportunity here for investors.
The White House was blunt: America’s energy grid is outdated. And if we want to power the next generation of AI, that has to change. Fast.
That’s why this section focuses on a massive nationwide grid expansion. It calls for permit reform for data centers, power lines and semiconductors. It backs high-security AI computing infrastructure for defense use. It promotes investment in advanced nuclear energy and next-gen cooling systems.
There’s also a strong emphasis on reshoring the chip supply chain, tightening cybersecurity and bringing down build times for strategic infrastructure.
Pillar 3: Lead the World
The third section focuses on countering China’s growing influence in AI.
It calls for tighter export controls on advanced chips and the tools used to manufacture them. It proposes a diplomatic push to align U.S. allies around American AI standards. And it promotes international cooperation on AI safety and biosecurity.
In a nod to Cold War-era technology control, the White House explicitly compared AI to nuclear energy in terms of strategic importance.
What It All Means
Add it all up, and this is the biggest confirmation yet that the U.S. government sees AI as a strategic priority – and it’s willing to put real money and muscle behind it.
If you’ve been reading Market 360 lately, you know this plan lines up with everything I’ve been telling you about.
It’s also why I held a special event on July 9 called Trump’s AI Day – to prepare investors for what’s coming.
See, when President Trump signed Executive Order #14179 on January 23, it set all of this in motion.
It’s no surprise, then, that one of the companies I highlighted at my Trump’s AI Day event – MP Materials (MP) – has already surged.
It’s a key player in the domestic rare earth supply chain. After announcing a strategic investment from the Pentagon, Apple Inc. (AAPL) came calling a few days later with a major deal. (You can read the details here and here.)
That’s why the stock has roughly doubled since I told readers about it on July 9 at Trump’s AI Day.
