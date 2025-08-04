AI’s “Day Zero” Moment Is Fast Approaching

For years, AI has mostly been a behind-the-scenes tool, powering search engines, chatbots and recommendation algorithms.
But now that’s all changing.
That’s because artificial intelligence is stepping out of the digital world and into the real one.
This is a world where AI powers self-driving cars and equipment, automated factories, humanoid robot workers… even “digital twins” of entire cities. Plus a few other things we haven’t even imagined yet.
This shift will be massive.
I call this AI’s “Day Zero” moment – when AI stops being a “cool tool” and starts actively transforming industries, infrastructure and daily life.
We’ve seen what happens when previous technologies have their own “day zero” moment.
The internet started as a niche government project, but once companies like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) figured out how to monetize it, the boom took off. Early investors in these companies saw astronomical returns.
When Apple Inc. (AAPL) launched the iPhone in 2007, it was a groundbreaking product – but the real boom came when the app economy exploded. This shift minted fortunes for early backers of Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), and countless others.
And now, AI is hitting that same critical tipping point – which could lead to a $20 trillion capital wave heading into AI hardware, robotics and infrastructure.
To further explain AI’s “Day Zero” moment, I sat down for a special video interview with Luis Hernandez, Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace. We discussed where trillions in robotics investment are going today, the industries that will be most transformed by physical AI, and how the federal government will invest to win the AI race.
You can watch the full conversation by clicking here or on the screenshot below.
How to Prepare for AI’s Day Zero
investors who see where it’s headed right now stand to benefit the most.
That’s why I teamed up with my InvestorPlace colleagues Luke Lango and Eric Fry.
We’ve all done in-depth research on AI on our own… developing our own methodology, thinking long and hard about where it’s all going – and steering our readers to profits in the process.
And tomorrow, we’re airing an urgent briefing to deliver our findings on the next phase.
All three of us believe what’s coming next is going to change people’s lives and livelihoods… and the world we live in… in ways I don’t think any of us could have imagined even several months ago.
I hope you’ll join us tomorrow.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360