How to Turn My Top Stock Ideas Into 500% Winners

If you’ve followed my work for any length of time, you know that one of the key pillars of my proprietary Stock Grader system is built around a single idea: follow the money.
Not just the noise on the news. Not just price charts. I’m talking about real institutional money – the big capital flows that truly move markets.
When I built Stock Grader (subscription required) decades ago, it was one of the first “quantitative” models around. I designed it to sift through thousands of companies, looking for a powerful combination of sales and earnings growth, margin expansion, analyst revisions (and more).
But the “secret sauce”?
My quantitative grade, which follows the buying pressure on Wall Street.
This gives us a good idea of what the “smart money” is up to. And like a herd of elephants, they tend to move as a group.
Just one large institutional investor can manage over $10 billion in assets. Others can have $100 billion.
In other words, the world’s large institutional investors have access to vast amounts of money to invest. And no meaningful, sustained move in a stock can happen without their participation.
These huge moves are the massive rocket boosters that power just about every meaningful stock rally.
This approach has helped me deliver market-beating results across multiple decades and market cycles.
I bring this up because I recently had the opportunity to connect with someone who approaches the market from a different angle yet follows that same core philosophy. I introduced you to veteran trader Jonathan Rose on Tuesday, and you heard directly from him on Thursday.
Jonathan is the most recent addition to InvestorPlace’s impressive roster of analysts, and we both believe that to succeed in the markets, you must follow the smart money. The difference lies in our time frames. Where my Stock Grader system tracks institutional buying over weeks and months, Jonathan’s system spots it in real-time – sometimes days or even hours before the crowd catches on.
And in today’s Market 360, I want to explain why I believe Jonathan’s strategy is a perfect complement to mine. Then, I’ll tell you how you can be part of Jonathan’s breakthrough.
Let’s dive in…
Different Speed, Same Mission
Jonathan is not your typical Wall Street figure. He’s a former floor trader with deep roots in the Chicago trading pits – one of those rare professionals who made his living identifying short-term price movements long before they hit the mainstream.
What makes him different?
Back when trading floors were packed shoulder to shoulder and orders were shouted over the din, Jonathan learned how to spot those big moves before they hit the screens.
See, Jonathan focuses on something I’d call Wall Street’s “hidden bets.”
While I use long-term data and institutional momentum over quarters and years, Jonathan is looking at the same players… but through a very short-term lens.
His system detects sudden bursts of trading activity – moments when smart money is quietly piling into a position without drawing attention. These are usually fast, aggressive trades that don’t show up in earnings reports or analyst upgrades.
As Jonathan likes to say, if you saw someone walk into a casino and bet a million dollars on red, you’d assume they know something you don’t. His strategy works the same way – by identifying when large market players make unusually big moves that can reveal what’s coming next.
But when you know what to look for, they can signal explosive moves ahead.
This alignment is why I'm excited to be teaming up with Jonathan at our upcoming Profit Surge Event, alongside Eric Fry and Luke Lango. Each of us will bring a unique perspective to the table, and Jonathan will show you how his strategy can amplify the ideas we're presenting in real-time.
And when you see the results he’s achieved using this system, you’ll understand why this partnership is so timely.
The Track Record Speaks for Itself
Just this year, his trades have averaged 267% gains in only 36 days.
In one of his standout trades, he booked a 959% return in just 31 days on Albemarle Corp. (ALB).
More recently, Jonathan’s system flagged several other major wins:
- 245% on Criteo SA (CRTO) after identifying a surge of unusual activity weeks before the ad-tech company’s breakout,
- 462% on C3.ai Inc. (AI) as institutional traders poured into AI-related names,
- And 141% on Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (SBSW) as metals and energy plays rallied.
Another trade delivered a 1,234% returnon MP Materials Corp. (MP), one of the key players in the rare earth industry, fueling the AI and electrification buildout.
You may recall that I gave away MP as a free pick in one of my own presentations earlier this year. The next day? It shot up 48% when the Department of Defense announced a $400 million investment in MP – and is up 87% since I first mentioned it.
Jonathan and I identified the same opportunity, be we used completely different methods. But you may have noticed that his gains were a lot higher – and happened a lot quicker…
What Makes Our Strategies Work Well Together
That’s the power of complementary strategies.
My strategy identifies the dominant long-term trends, such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and energy transformation. I analyze which stocks have superior fundamentals that attract institutional capital and could deliver steady, compounding gains.
Jonathan? He dives into those same trends but targets shorter bursts of momentum – the kind that can deliver triple-digit returns in weeks, not years.
In other words, if you like my recommendations, you could use Jonathan’s strategy to occasionally make a more aggressive trade – and potentially make triple- or even quadruple-digit returns in a fraction of the time.
This kind of speed is exactly what today’s market calls for.
With interest rates coming down and volatility starting to return, we’re entering a window of opportunity.
It’s not the kind of environment where you sit back and wait. It’s one where decisive action – based on real institutional signals – can deliver outsized rewards.
That’s why this partnership makes so much sense.
We may agree on the opportunity, but he captures the early waves, while I position for the longer climb.
And that's the beauty of our upcoming collaboration at The Profit Surge Event.
My work shows where the trends are heading. Jonathan’s work shows where they’re hitting right now.
Together, that’s a roadmap for both steady gains and fast profits.
How You Can Join Us
Now, I have to say that Jonathan has been on top of practically every major trend of 2025… AI, tariffs, critical minerals, quantum computing, you name it…
And he’s successfully traded every single one of them – often multiple times.
That’s not only a testament to Jonathan’s expertise, but to his system as well.
That's why I hope you'll join me, Jonathan, Eric and Luke on Monday, November 10, at 1 p.m. Eastern at The Profit Surge Event.
That's where we'll reveal our top stock ideas tied to some of the biggest megatrends in the market. But more importantly, Jonathan will show how his breakthrough trading strategy can potentially boost the upside by 500% or more – just by trading them differently.
And that could make all the difference for your returns this year.
So, I hope you’ll join us for this special event.
When you sign up, you’ll also get immediate access to free stock picks from my, Eric and Luke.
But as Jonathan likes to say, the creative trader wins – and timing is everything, so join us to see how Jonathan’s strategy could amplify your returns.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360