Record Earnings… and Stocks Still Drop? Here’s Why (with Jason Bodner)

Last week, the tail began to wag the dog.
For the past couple of weeks, there was a lot of speculation and chatter about whether a so-called “AI Bubble” was forming.
Then, Michael Burry of Scion Asset Management, famous for shorting the housing market bubble in 2008, disclosed that he had bet against NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR).
But that didn’t stop the worrywarts on Wall Street.
All of the major indices fell with the S&P 500 down 1.6%, the Dow slipped 1.2% and the tech-heavy NASDAQ lost 3%.
Meanwhile, we are still in the midst of the third-quarter earnings season. And judging by the market action last week, you’d think the results were sub-par.
But this has actually been the strongest third quarter in four years. So, what’s going on?
In this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I brought my friend Jason Bodner on to explain how mean reversion, algorithmic trading and manic crowds all shape the market’s moves. We’ll discuss how strong stocks bounce like fresh tennis balls – and we’ll also preview several earnings reports coming up this week.
