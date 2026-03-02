NVDA Beats by 73%… Why Did It Drop? Plus, Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Level in Three Years

Today, investors are digesting the news of the U.S. and Israel’s coordinated attacks against Iran over the weekend.
Now, I should mention that my recent episode of Navellier Market Buzz was filmed before the attacks occurred, so I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge what happened.
But I will say it is clearly designed to change the ruling regime as well as be fast and furious, and hopefully we’ll learn the results early next week. Normally, military actions don’t impact the stock market – if anything, this might help, because it removes uncertainty.
But there are three obvious beneficiaries to this action: the dollar, energy stocks and also gold stocks.
I’ll share more of my thoughts on it this week.
In other news, NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) earnings last week served as the grand finale to earnings season. The company reported 73% earnings growth, 82% operating income growth and gave a positive outlook for the future.
But it didn’t rally. It fell 5% the next day.
So, what happened?
I explained what I think was going on in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, and why I think it’s considered a buy on any dip. I also discussed how mortgage rates have dropped below 6%, how the 10-year Treasury yield is near the lowest level in three years and what that means for interest rates and stocks.
The Next Phase of AI Is Just Beginning
NVIDIA’s results made one thing clear: AI demand is still growing at a breakneck pace.
But I believe a much bigger shift is starting to take shape.
The world’s top tech leaders are racing to unlock the next stage of AI.
Data centers are expanding. Energy demand is rising. And billions of dollars are pouring into this buildout.
That’s why I’ve committed $358 million of my firm’s capital to this next stage of the AI boom.
I don’t make moves like this lightly. This next phase could unfold faster than most investors expect.
In a special presentation, I explain what’s driving this new chapter in AI, why this shift could create major opportunities and how you can position yourself now.
Plus, I’ll tell you about a company at the center of it all.
If you want to understand where AI is headed next, I encourage you to watch this presentation now.
