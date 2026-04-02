The Bigger Story Behind March’s Market Selloff

Things rarely play out exactly how we expect.
Consider this year’s NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament. The term March Madness certainly applied this year. In fact, there were so many “upsets,” with lower-seeded teams defeating higher-seeded teams, that only about 14,000 perfect brackets existed after the first round.
Of the 26-36 million NCAA men’s tournament brackets people filled out on major web platforms, nearly all were busted by the second round after Tennessee defeated Virginia.
If that’s not the perfect illustration of how hard it is to guess everything right, I don’t know what is, folks.
Of course, this year, there was a lot more than basketball upsets that made March a little “mad”.
The month was full of distractions on Wall Street, which understandably rattled many investors.
But the big one is the war in Iran.
And the market certainly felt it. In March, the Dow fell 5.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 5.1% and the NASDAQ slid 4.8% – and that’s even after a powerful rebound on Tuesday to end the month.
That sharp bounce is important. It tells us that while geopolitical shocks can hit stocks hard in the short run, sentiment can reverse just as quickly when investors begin to see a path forward.
That is why the real risk right now is not just volatility itself. It is letting all this noise distract you from the much bigger story quietly unfolding.
So, in today’s Market 360, I want to show you why the market’s recent March Madness may prove temporary, why investors are already starting to look past the latest Iran headlines – and why a couple of overlooked developments in Elon Musk’s orbit say a lot about where the future is heading.
Let’s dive in.
The Big March Distraction: Iran
First, there’s the conflict in Iran.
Tensions in the Middle East reached a tipping point at the beginning of March, with the U.S. and Israel launching coordinated attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, military infrastructure and leadership on February 28. The conflict is now on day 34.
In retaliation, Iran not only launched its own missile strikes but also decided to halt shipments in the Strait of Hormuz, which has significantly impacted global food and energy prices.
Not only that, but the market has also been struggling to keep up as developments keep changing.
You may recall that last week, President Trump paused military action in Iran until April 6. Then, on Monday, Trump threatened to attack Iran’s vital energy resources and infrastructure if a deal isn’t met and the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t reopen.
But now the tone has shifted.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, stocks rebounded strongly as hopes for de-escalation grew, oil prices eased and President Trump signaled that he was prepared to wind down the conflict.
In other words, the situation remains fluid. But the market’s response is a reminder that headline-driven fear can reverse in a hurry when investors begin to sense an off-ramp.
While the rebound was a good thing, uncertainty remains high and energy prices are feeling the heat.
The Strait of Hormuz closure has pushed West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil to $100 per barrel, though both have pulled back from their recent highs as investors bet the conflict may not drag on indefinitely.
Even when a ceasefire is negotiated and the Strait of Hormuz is reopened, it will take months for energy shipments to resume to pre-war levels. About one-third of the world’s seaborne fertilizer trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and the resulting shortage will keep global food prices elevated.
So, food and energy inflation are anticipated to persist for several months.
The Problem With Distractions, and the Bigger Story…
Now, there are a couple of problems with these distractions. One is that they impede U.S. GDP growth.
Geopolitical shocks like this can interrupt economic momentum. They can push up energy costs, weigh on sentiment and make it harder for businesses – and investors – to plan with confidence.
The Atlanta Fed has already cut its first-quarter GDP estimate to a 2.0% annual pace, down from 2.8% on March 18 and 3.2% on March 5.
So, you might be wondering what happened to my prediction for 5% GDP growth this year. (I predicted this in early January, and by not even halfway through the month, signs pointed to it coming true.)
I still believe the U.S. economy has the potential to reaccelerate meaningfully once this latest wave of uncertainty fades. But in the short run, wars, energy shocks and Washington drama can all get in the way.
The second problem is how all of this complicates the path to lower interest rates.
Two weeks ago, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 11-1 to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5%-3.75%. Surging energy prices, inflation fears and geopolitical concerns clearly played a role in the FOMC’s decision.
In fact, instead of saying that the war-related inflation would be temporary, the FOMC chose to say, “the implications of the developments in the Middle East for the U.S. economy are uncertain.”
Now, you may know that the Federal Reserve and other global central banks like to ignore food and energy inflation. Their favorite inflation indicator is core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), which excludes food and energy. We’ll get a look at this next Thursday.
Despite the food and energy inflation caused by the Strait of Hormuz closure, I expect global central banks to cut key interest rates in the coming months to stimulate their respective economies. The Fed should join the global rate-cutting parade in May, when Kevin Warsh takes over as the new Fed Chair.
Once key interest rate cuts start and uncertainty fades, 5% annual GDP growth should materialize – as soon as the second quarter.
Don’t Head for the Bench
Now, it’s clear that recent distractions have caused many investors to call “time out” and head for the sidelines.
But I want to urge you to resist that impulse.
One thing I’ve learned in my decades on Wall Street is that you have to keep your head in the game. The second is that it pays to be an optimist.
For example, while Wall Street was glued to every new development out of Iran, one story reminds us of the bigger picture.
Yesterday, SpaceX filed confidential paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO). Some estimates value the company at roughly $1.5 trillion, making it the largest IPO in history.
Think about what that means. Even with war headlines dominating the news, America’s innovation machine is still moving forward.
That is the bigger story.
What You Can Do to Profit
I remain convinced that 2026 will be one of our best-performing years in decades!
Because what’s driving this recent volatility is temporary, and it’s distracting investors from where real growth is coming from.
Just look at what Elon Musk has been up to, for example.
Between xAI, SpaceX and the broader buildout now unfolding around artificial intelligence, data centers and next-generation infrastructure, it is clear that the world’s biggest players are not pulling back. They are accelerating.
And that is why I believe investors should pay very close attention to what Elon Musk is setting in motion right now…
Between xAI, SpaceX and the broader infrastructure boom unfolding around artificial intelligence, I believe his latest moves are pointing to where some of the biggest opportunities of 2026 may emerge.
That’s why I recently put together a special presentation explaining what’s driving this shift, why Wall Street may still be underestimating it and the companies I believe are positioned to profit most as it unfolds.
You can watch the full presentation here.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360