Earnings Season Is on Fire – Are the Numbers Legit? Plus, 3 Hidden AI Stock Picks

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Wall Street is coming off a powerful rally, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ recently pushing to fresh record highs as strong earnings and AI are driving investor optimism.
But this week, the market is facing another round of pressure. Rising tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz have pushed oil prices higher, raising new questions about inflation, interest rates and whether the market can maintain the momentum.
Meanwhile, this quarter’s results are coming in much hotter than expected. According to FactSet, S&P 500 earnings growth has surged to its highest level since 2021, driven mainly by three Magnificent Seven stocks that reported last week: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).
As I mentioned last week, several of those same names are delivering strong results as AI spending ramps even higher.
But that raises a bigger question: Can investors actually trust those big earnings numbers?
So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I invited accounting expert Rob Spivey from Altimetry, our corporate affiliate, to answer that question for us. He explains which accounting metrics investors should be looking for, his top 3 AI power infrastructure picks best positioned to benefit from this environment – and more.
Click the image below to watch now.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel. And to learn more about Rob, click here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
What’s Really Driving This Earnings Surge
With earnings coming in stronger than expected, it’s easy to follow the temptation to sit back and watch the profits roll in.
I think that’s a mistake. Because you should always be on the lookout for what’s next.
Right now, companies are spending billions to build out AI – data centers, power infrastructure, computing systems and more.
But according to my research, the next phase in the AI boom is happening in a little-known lab in Tennessee.
Hardly anyone is talking about it. But President Trump even compared the size and scope of this project to the Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the atomic bomb.
The goal of these systems isn’t to make small improvements. It’s to speed things up.
The result? We’re talking about major technological and scientific breakthroughs that happen in days, not years.
The impact will be huge. In fact, I believe it could spark a $100 trillion reset of the AI market, beginning this year.
When that happens, some companies will benefit and become clear leaders. While others, even if they look strong today, could fall behind.
I’ve identified seven stocks that I believe are positioned to benefit most from this reset.
Click here to learn more about these picks and how you can prepare yourself for this massive reset.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360