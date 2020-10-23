Last night the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden took place.
After a … well … interesting event the first time around, last night’s debate was much more subdued. I was pleased to see investors focus more today on the prospects for more stimulus.
With Election Day now less than two weeks away, the market is in a waiting game. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be volatility. In today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I’ll talk about what we can expect the next few weeks and the best way to play the trends.
If you were one of the millions who watched the debate, you heard President Trump talk about the potential for a COVID-19 vaccine. He even mentioned a few companies that are farther ahead in the race. I share my insight on those stocks and highlight which names you should be watching most closely.
Then, amid all the crazy headlines, it’s important to recognize that small-cap stocks have traded well recently. They appear to be setting up for a big rally into 2021 and beyond after lagging the big stocks for years. I talk about that in the podcast, and I went into it in even greater detail in the Bull Market Confidential event I held on Tuesday.
Small, innovative stocks positioned in hypergrowth investment themes have significantly more upside than the names you hear about on Wall Street. If you missed the event, click here to watch a replay while it’s still available. I even share the name of my favorite stock to play the trend.
And how could I not talk about bitcoin? The leading cryptocurrency has gone on a massive run in recent weeks and is pushing its way above $13,000 — its best level since January 2018! Want to know the best part? This party is just getting started, and it’s not too late for you to get in.
Are you a gamer? I’m not, but I still know a great investment opportunity when I see one. I break down the eSports sector in the podcast and identify what appears to be the most overlooked winner in the space. Here’s a hint: It’s not based in the United States.
Finally, I wrap up today’s podcast by answering your questions. It’s one of my favorite parts of the show. You asked about a small cannabis stock with 5X potential … a work-from-home stock that’s already up 1,300% this year … and even robotic surgery.
Make sure to take some time to watch this episode of MoneyLine.
Have a great weekend!
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
