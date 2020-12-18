MoneyLine Podcast: Marry, Date, or Move On From These 20 Stocks

With less than two weeks left in this crazy year, it’s time to turn our focus to the future.
Longtime MoneyWire readers know that I believe the Roaring 2020s will be a decade for the record books. And after everything the first year of the decade threw our way, 2021 is shaping up to be incredible.
Legendary growth investor Louis Navellier agrees with me.
Last December, Louis and I put our heads together to hand pick a portfolio of high-quality stocks that were primed to have an incredible 2020. They did … and our portfolio crushed the market by 6X!
Well, we decided to “run it back,” as they say, and last night we launched our brand-new Power Portfolio 2021.
I want to thank the record-breaking number of people who attended our free Early Warning Summit and are supporting us again this year. If you missed it, be sure to check out the replay by clicking here.
As a special thank you, I decided to record a different kind of MoneyLine podcast today.
I’m calling the 30-minute show “The Speed Dating Game … With Stocks!” In it, I look at 20 random stocks my Twitter followers sent my way and give you my thoughts. With only one minute to spend on each company, I get to the brass tacks quickly. So have your pen and pad ready.
In today’s new episode of MoneyLine, you’ll find out about small stocks I guarantee you’ve never heard of before — some of which are my favorites!
I rate every stock either “Marry,” “Date” … or “Move On.” And I’m happy to report that quite a few made the “Marry” grade.
Click here to watch the podcast now. Then, have a safe and happy weekend.
And get ready now for 2021!
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
