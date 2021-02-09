From time to time, it’s nice to have an uneventful day in the market when volatility is low and stocks don’t make any big moves. Today was one of those days — and I’m more thankful than usual.
I spent the holidays in Nicaragua … and then I extended my trip … and extended it again. I’m planning to come back to the U.S. tomorrow, but first I have to make sure I’m COVID-free. So after waking up at 4 a.m., I hopped in the car for a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Managua to visit the only COVID-19 testing center in the country.
The process was amazing, and I enjoyed getting to see some more of Nicaragua. But it takes about a day to receive the results, and I have to pick them up personally.
So it’s been a long day. And I’m happy that stocks gave us a somewhat quiet day in the market.
But despite the running around, there was no way I would miss recording our regularly scheduled MoneyLine podcast. Since you — the viewers — are why I produce this show, today I wanted to give you what you asked for.
Over the weekend I asked my Twitter followers this:
Your answers were quite interesting, and there were even a few companies that I didn’t know much about! I picked an eclectic mix of 11 to analyze — ranging from a high-flying genetic testing company to a cryptocurrency digital platform to a mobile eSports platform.
I have to say … you all did a great job with your answers. A lot of the companies are solid long-term investments.
But you’ll have to watch today’s new episode of MoneyLine to find out which.
