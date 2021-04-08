Matt McCall
Ahead of the Curve: The Space Economy Is About to Boom

Welcome to the premiere episode of 'Ahead of the Curve'

By Matt McCall, Editor, MoneyWire Apr 8, 2021, 1:40 pm EDT
space stocks - Ahead of the Curve: The Space Economy Is About to Boom

Join InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt for the premiere episode of “Ahead of the Curve.” Each episode of this new podcast series focuses on financial foresight, direct access to experts, and actionable investment ideas that can help you achieve financial freedom.

In this first episode, Brian is joined by Matt McCall as they review the latest issue of Investment Opportunities and the growing demand for space stocks. They’ll discuss why space stocks are about to blast off, and all the economic factors converging to make this one of the great opportunities for investors in the next decade.

