There Are Screaming Buys in the Market – Now Is the Time to Buy

Stocks held up better today, but the story so far this week is how growth stocks got crushed yesterday. Actually, they’ve been getting hit off and on for the last two months. If you’re a regular reader of MoneyWire, you know what I’m about to say …
The pullback is giving opportunistic investors a great opening.
Some stocks have been beaten down to the point where they are now screaming buys. The key, of course, is uncovering the right ones.
In today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I want to help put things into perspective. If you are a long-term investor, you should be looking at companies that are disruptors … companies that you believe are going to grow and take market share over the next five to 10 years … companies in trends that will continue to grow no matter what.
If you’re in it for the long term and think big picture, you know that when pullbacks like these occur, it’s not time to run for the hills. It’s time to pounce.
That’s the growth strategy we follow in my investment newsletters. And in today’s podcast, I dive into two mutual funds with similar approaches — the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and the Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund (NASDAQ:BGEVX) out of Scotland.
We look at how they are holding up, and I break down the top holdings and identify which stocks are buying opportunities today.
Some of the companies I highlight include the leaders in telehealth … a play on mobile payments … an electric vehicles leader … an overseas semiconductor business … and more.
Then, I want to hammer home exactly why we are investors — not traders. I gave a speech yesterday in my hometown and some of the questions that I was asked were short-term oriented. That’s true almost everywhere I go, and I wanted to get through to them what investing really is.
It’s not putting money in the stock you heard about on social media. It’s not jumping on the latest fad. It’s not even playing some rumor you heard from a friend or family member.
I explain the real secret to successful, long-term investing … and I give you a couple examples of the best trends to be in for the Roaring 2020s decade.
Then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Cinco de Mayo. You can be sure I’ll be enjoying a big plate of nachos for dinner. Feliz Cinco de Mayo!
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
