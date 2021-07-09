Growth is Far From Over – Here’s How to Best Position Your Portfolio

Stocks entered this first full week of July on a seven-day winning streak. That abruptly ended on Tuesday … and growth stocks fell again yesterday.
The media proclaimed that the economic rebound is in trouble and that the growth is over.
But that is an absolute lie.
On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I’ll explain the truth behind the recent headlines. All it takes is a little common sense. If you can control your emotions, you will understand what is really going on beneath the surface.
The financial media also said it was bad that the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.3% yesterday. Didn’t they say that the 1.75% yield in March was the end of growth stocks, too?
So… which is it?
Did inflation suddenly disappear?
And is another Covid-19 shutdown on the horizon?
There is so much to discuss on today’s show. I’ll provide you with all the information you need to keep your portfolio positioned correctly.
Then, I highlight seven stocks that caught my attention during my morning scan. It is a mixed bag of misfits – a few of which look like great long-term setups.
Two of the stocks are microcaps worth less than $350 million. Two more are billion-dollar leaders in Europe, which I believe is undervalued right now. And a few others are picks I am sure you have never heard of before.
If you want to make sure you are in the best possible position for long-term profits, click here to watch the latest episode of MoneyLine now.
On the date of publication, Matt McCall did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.