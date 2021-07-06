These Stocks Are Set to Soar in the Second Half of 2021

The S&P 500 closed Friday at a record high — for the seventh day in a row. But stocks were lower today and officially ended the streak.
That’s not a big surprise.
We can’t expect stocks to go up every single day. Believe it or not, seven consecutive days of all-time highs in the S&P 500 is the longest streak since 1997!
It’s been an incredible first half of 2021. Now that we have officially moved into the second, I want to talk about the many milestones stocks have achieved on today’s new episode of MoneyLine. And, more importantly, what it all means for the remainder of 2021 and beyond…
Last week, I shared five stocks with you that I felt were well positioned for the final six months of 2021 and beyond. If you missed them, be sure to watch the show for a recap.
Today, it’s time to share my second list of five top stocks for the second half of the year. The list includes an artificial intelligence-driven energy storage company… a new business that uses protein sequencing and a genetics platform in the healthcare space… a recent gaming IPO… a play on the future of real estate… and a Chinese company that is necessary for any economic growth in the country.
Then, let’s talk Europe. I believe the continent is very undervalued compared to the U.S. — partially because of its later reopening post-Covid-19. As “business as usual” becomes the norm again, I expect European stocks to start trading at valuations closer to their U.S. counterparts.
One area in particular that we will look at is autos. The future of transportation — what I call Transportation 2.0 — is one of the hypergrowth themes I follow closely, and the European market appears to be cheap today. I look at seven European auto companies in the podcast and share my views on how to play the massive trend on that continent.
It's another busy show filled with tickers.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
