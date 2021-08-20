The 2 Powerful Forces That Will Change the World Forever

The world today is a lot different than it was 20 years ago.
Laws have changed. Presidents have changed. Sports teams have changed. Lots has changed. But the most important of these changes has been the global takeover of technology.
Twenty years ago, you worked by going to the office and writing things down on paper. Today, you can work from home via Zoom meetings and crunch all the numbers you need to in Microsoft Excel.
Twenty years ago, you went to a bookstore to find your favorite books and magazines. Today, you read all that stuff on an iPad. Twenty years ago, you used paper to list phone numbers. Today, you just plop those numbers into your iPhone.
Twenty years ago, you carried heavy shopping bags from mall store to mall store and rushed to Blockbuster to grab the latest DVD rental. Now, you order from Amazon.com and stream movies through Netflix.
Technology has taken over the world.
It’s pretty amazing when you actually sit back and think about it. Everything about lives – quite literally, everything – has changed over the past 20 years thanks to technology.
But… if you think that’s crazy… well, then, I must warn you that you haven’t seen anything yet…
Because the next decade will have more technological disruption than the past 20 years combined… and then some!
And, while that is my opinion, it’s also a fact – because there are two powerful forces at work here that all but guarantee that the pace of technological progress is only going to speed up in the 2020s.
The first force is known as Moore’s Law.
Back in the 1960s, Intel founder Gordon Moore – who hailed from my alma mater Caltech – observed that the number of transistors per square inch on integrated circuits seemed to double every single year. He predicted that this trend would continue well into the foreseeable future, and this became known as Moore’s Law.
The Impact of Moore’s Law
Few believed Moore’s Law would hold true as we went from just a handful of transistors to thousands of transistors, but it has remained true!
Just look at this chart below. The number of transistors on a semiconductor chip has consistently doubled every single year over the past several decades, and the result is exponential growth in underlying computing power.
In other words, thanks to Moore’s Law, the underlying computing power of technological products and services is only going to get exponentially better as time passes.
Remember how it took decades to go from landlines to cell phones? And then just about a decade to go from cell phones to smartphones? This acceleration in adoption of new technology – which is based on an acceleration in the development of the underlying technology – is due to Moore’s law.
And, also thanks to Moore’s Law, we will likely go from smartphones to some futuristic communication device – like augmented reality glasses – in maybe five years or less in the 2020s.
Moore’s Law alone explains why the 2020s will be the most technologically disruptive decade in human history.
But it’s not working alone… and that’s because of Wright’s Law.
While studying airplane manufacturing in the 1930s, U.S. aeronautical engineer Theodore Paul Wright determined that for every doubling of airplane production, the labor requirement was reduced by 10%-15%.
Wright extrapolated this phenomenon to all products and services, and cemented what has since become known as Wright’s Law, which states that for every cumulative doubling in manufacturing capacity of a product or service, the costs to manufacturing that product or service drop by a consistent percentage.
Like Moore’s Law, Wright’s Law was doubted in its early days. But it has held true. Perhaps one of the greatest exhibitions of Wright’s Law is the cost-decline curve of the Tesla Model 3, presented below by our friends over at Ark Invest.
In other words, not only is technology getting exponentially better, but it’s also getting exponentially cheaper.
That’s a powerful combination which inevitably implies that over the next decade, the pace of technological progress and disruption is going to accelerate.
You think technology took over the world in the 2010s? Just wait for the 2020s.
You’re going to start seeing self-driving cars, flying taxis, space tourism, automated factories, AI-powered smart homes, virtual reality games, and more.
The pace and magnitude of technological disruption in the 2020s will be unprecedented – and if you’re on the wrong side of this shift, you’re going to get crushed. You’ll be left holding the next Blockbuster, the next Sears, the next J.C. Penney, etc.
However, if you’re on the right side of this shift, you’re going to make a fortune. You’ll be invested in the next Netflix, the next Amazon, the next Tesla, etc.
I want to put as many people as I can on the right side of this shift.
That’s why – just two days ago – I teamed up with legendary Wall Street icon Louis Navellier at our first-ever joint 1 to 30 Wealth Summit to discuss the rapid technological disruption unfolding in our society… and how to profit from it.
Most importantly, we showed watchers how to access an ultra-exclusive portfolio of seven small-cap technology stocks that could soar 30X or more amid the mass technological disruption of the 2020s.
It’s a portfolio that could, quite literally, change your life.
So… what’re you waiting for? Click here, and get on the right side of history.