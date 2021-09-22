Say Hello to the Smart Grid: The Future of the $2.4 TRILLION Energy Market

New Jersey. Texas. California. Oregon. Montana. Louisiana.
That’s the short list of just some of the states across America that have been hit by power outages over the past month alone.
And this isn’t an “unusual” time. Power outages are par for the course these days. Our grid is too strained and too old to handle the power load of modern society, which includes smartphones in every hand, smart TVs in every room, smart cameras at every door, smart lighting throughout the home, and more.
Indeed, an analysis by Climate Central found that the frequency of major power outages grew by 10X from the mid-1980s to 2012 – and anyone who’s been a homeowner since 2012 can tell you that the frequency of power outages has shot up significantly since 2012.
The big picture? Our grid needs help.
Coming to the rescue is the so-called “smart grid” – which, while a term you may not be familiar with, represents the inevitable future of the $2.4 trillion energy market.
At its core, the smart grid is simple.
It’s a bidirectional, decentralized network of independent clean energy power generators, wherein those power generators can both buy energy from the grid when there’s an energy deficit and sell energy back to the grid when there’s an energy surplus.
The thinking is that the big problem today isn’t a power shortage – but rather, you have two big problems.
One, you have an inefficient distribution of power creation. And two, you have an overreliance on centralized power.
That is, a lot of times, power outages are the direct result of a storm, fire, or some natural disaster forcing a power plant to go offline, which results in all the buildings that obtain power from that plant losing power, too – despite the fact that those buildings themselves may not be threatened by that natural disaster.
Meanwhile, even in the absence of a natural disaster, the grid sometimes gets too strained in extreme weather conditions. But a lot of times, during these episodes, homes with solar panels actually generate a lot of excess energy – which in the current grid network, goes to waste.
The smart grid was invented to solve these two problems.
Fix the central reliance problem by making the grid decentralized, thereby turning every building into its own energy generation hub with solar panels and energy storage batteries. Fix the power distribution problem by making the grid bidirectional, thereby allowing homes to sell their excess solar power back to the grid and enabling the grid to redistribute that power to homes that need it (or storing it for a rainy day).
That’s the future of energy in this world. That’s the smart grid.
The central technology of this smart grid is artificial intelligence, or AI. In order for the smart grid to work automatically, efficiently, and rapidly, it needs to be able to dynamically process a whole bunch of energy usage data, learn energy usage patterns, and develop models to optimally deploy power across various buildings.
That’s something that only an AI system can do…
Therefore, the critical enabling technology of the smart grid energy transformation is AI – or, more specifically, it is an AI-powered software system that can dynamically operate a decentralized, bidirectional energy grid.
A lot of companies are working on this technology because the economic implications of such a system are enormous. The company that figures this out will be a $100-plus BILLION energy tech giant one day.
