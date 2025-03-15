Quantum Stocks Just Had Their Breakout Moment – This Is Only the Beginning

Editor’s Note: The market may be turbulent, but innovation never stops — and that’s exactly why InvestorPlace Senior Analyst Louis Navellier remains confident.
Just days ago, a little-known quantum computing called D-Wave Quantum’s announced a breakthrough in the quantum computing space. As a result, quantum stocks surged, with some gaining double digits in a single day.
Now, quantum computing today is where AI was back in 2016. So, it is an exciting investment opportunity that you won’t want to miss out on.
But let’s be honest: Quantum computing is complex, and understanding its real impact on the market can be challenging. That’s why Louis Navellier held an urgent briefing this past Thursday just one week before Nvidia’s big “Quantum Day” announcements – which could be a game-changer for the industry.
Click here now to watch a replay of that event.
Today, Louis is joining us to share more about D-Wave’s breakthrough. Take it away…
First of all, I want to thank all of the folks who joined my Next 50X NVIDIA Call special summit on Thursday.
We covered a lot of ground, including…
- NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) upcoming Quantum Day (Q Day) event.
- The revolutionary shift quantum computing will bring to AI.
- The single stock I believe could deliver a 50X return – like NVIDIA did once the AI Revolution took off.
You can check out the replay of the Next 50X NVIDIA Call right here.
And as it turns out, our timing was perfect with this event.
Because while NVIDIA’s Q Day is still a week away, quantum computing stocks surged on Wednesday on some fresh news that I need to share with you…
Why Everyone Is Talking About Quantum Supremacy
It’s not every day that a single announcement sends an entire group of stocks surging by double digits.
But that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday when a little-known quantum computing company revealed a stunning breakthrough that shocked the market.
The company – D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) – released a statement saying that one of its quantum computers completed a complex materials-science simulation in just 20 minutes.
In fact, it was a task that would have taken Frontier, of today’s most powerful classical supercomputers, nearly a million years to finish.
What’s more, the company claims it is the first problem of real scientific importance to be solved with quantum computing. The results were published in the peer-reviewed journal Science.
In other words, D-Wave has achieved what quantum researchers and folks in the industry call “quantum supremacy”… using the technology to do something useful that no classical supercomputer could do.
This is a big deal, folks. Because if you’ve been following along with our quantum computing coverage this week, you know that up until recently, this stuff was constrained to government labs and universities.
To briefly recap, quantum computing operates at the subatomic level, using cutting-edge technology like ultracold superconducting chips. Quantum computers perform calculations with quantum bits, or “qubits,” which encode information differently than classical computers. This gives quantum computers the potential to solve problems far too complex or time-consuming for even the best classical supercomputers.
In this case, D-Wave used an “annealing” quantum computer, which specializes in optimization problems. These types of quantum computers find the optimal or most efficient solution by rapidly exploring a massive number of possibilities simultaneously.
In its groundbreaking test, D-Wave partnered with an international team of scientists to simulate “spin glasses,” a type of complex magnetic material with critical business and scientific applications. The simulations were performed on both D-Wave’s Advantage2 prototype annealing quantum computer and on Frontier, a classical supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
The results were astonishing.
D-Wave’s quantum computer completed the hardest simulation in just minutes, delivering accurate data on complex lattice structures and magnetic behaviors. As I mentioned earlier, the same simulation would have taken nearly 1 million years on the Frontier supercomputer – and it would have required more electricity than the entire world consumes in one year.
The bottom line is that it seems like this was practical, tangible proof that quantum computing is nearly ready for real-world use.
As a result, on Wednesday, D-Wave’s shares popped 11% on the news…
Another popular quantum stock climbed 16%…
And my No. 1 quantum pick jumped 10%.
D-wave’s shares got another boost Thursday after reporting fourth-quarter and year-end results for 2024, rallying another 18%.
For the year, it reported an adjusted net loss of $75.6 million, or $0.39 per share. That’s a decrease of $7.3 million, or $0.21 per share from the previous year. Revenue was essentially flat year over year, but bookings were up 128% over the previous year ($23.9 million vs. 10.5 million).
Now, the key quantum computing players in this space are quite small. Most of them are trying to build up revenue, narrow their losses and achieve critical breakthroughs to commercialize quantum computing – all at the same time.
That’s a tough feat to pull off, but the upside is worth it. Because quantum computing has the potential to:
- Help biopharma companies discover breakthrough drugs faster than ever before.
- Automakers develop driverless car systems that really work.
- Chemical companies to develop materials we can’t even imagine.
- And so much more.
Quantum Computing Continues to Advance
D-Wave’s breakthrough isn’t an isolated event, either. Quantum advances are happening at a rapid clip, folks.
Earlier this year, Google announced its quantum chip, Willow, which can execute calculations millions of times faster than traditional supercomputers. (We covered that here.) Amazon also recently unveiled its Ocelot quantum processor, and Microsoft recently launched Majorana 1, another quantum computing milestone. (I gave an overview of these chips here.)
Each of these breakthroughs confirms something critical: Quantum computing is rapidly transitioning from theory to practical application.
Big Tech recognizes this. And so does NVIDIA, the undisputed leader in generative AI chips. In fact, it’s already moving aggressively into quantum computing – even before its Q-Day event:
- It launched CUDA-Q, a quantum-classical hybrid platform, to help bridge the gap between traditional computing and quantum. The platform is specifically designed to integrate quantum processing units (QPUs) with NVIDIA’s graphics processing units (GPUs). As such, it could be the bridge to NVIDIA’s future beyond this decade.
- It’s actively developing quantum simulation tools, giving developers access to quantum-like environments before real hardware is widely available.
- And major industry players are already lining up to integrate NVIDIA’s tech into their quantum programs.
NVIDIA knows quantum computing will become essential once traditional computing hits its limits later this decade. And that’s why I hosted my Next 50X NVIDIA Call summit on Thursday.
But here’s the thing. As this news from D-Wave demonstrates, quantum computing isn’t just the future – it’s happening right now.
And while I like D-Wave, it is NOT my No. 1 pick in this space.
On March 20, I expect NVIDIA to make a MAJOR announcement with my No. 1 pick. And I covered all the details you need to know in my Next 50X NVIDIA Call summit.
The Future Is Happening NOW
It’s important to understand that as more (and bigger) groundbreaking advances are made, so too will the headlines.
Quantum computing today is where AI was back in 2016, right before NVIDIA’s historic 7,000% surge to its peak.
Remember, when I came across NVIDIA in May 2016, this was well before ChatGPT came along. That didn’t happen until November 2022. Now, NVIDIA has returned more than 600% since then… but the reality is most people missed out on the 6,400% gains before that.
The fact is, at some point, quantum computing will have its “ChatGPT moment.”
It could happen at NVIDIA’s Q-Day on March 20. But even if it doesn’t, you’ll want to get in on this before the crowd, and time may be running out…
And by the time the mainstream public catches on to quantum computing, the truly massive gains will already be made.
That’s why I’ve been urging investors to position themselves early.
And one way to do that is by investing in the small-cap quantum computing stock perfectly positioned to profit from NVIDIA’s quantum push. This company holds 102 patents and already works closely with NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, and NASA.
Don’t wait until the market fully catches on. Watch the replay of my Next 50X NVIDIA Call now for all the details – before it’s taken down.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
Louis hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, Louis, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)