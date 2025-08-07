AI Is the New Electricity — and Palantir Is Powering the Grid

Editor’s Note: Two years ago, I teamed up with InvestorPlace Senior Analysts Louis Navellier and Luke Lango to build a high-conviction basket of AI stocks with the potential to soar 5X, even 10X.
Since then, the AI boom has accelerated faster than even we expected — with major breakthroughs in models, infrastructure, and semiconductors now setting the stage for something even bigger…
Physical AI and robotics.
To help investors get ahead of this next wave, we just released a new broadcast unveiling our Day Zero Portfolio — seven cutting-edge stocks leading the real-world AI revolution.
Today, Luke is joining us to break down Palantir’s latest earnings — 48% revenue growth and 80% profit growth — and explains why this AI-powered data company could be even more of a standout winner as intelligent machines go mainstream.
Take it away, Luke…
By this point, you might think the AI Boom should be slowing down.
After all, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) all recently notched fresh all-time highs.
I don’t blame you if you think we’re nearing the end of the runway here.
But we’re not even close…
The latest earnings report from Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) makes that clear.
Released Tuesday, the report confirmed the AI Boom is on par with the rise of the internet or the smartphone.
It’s an AI Revolution… and Palantir is cementing its place at the epicenter.
Let’s review the numbers…
Revenue surged 48% year-over-year to just over $1 billion, the fastest growth rate in company history. And management is calling for even faster growth next quarter.
This company was pulling in less than $400 million per quarter just four years ago. Now it’s scaling straight up.
And it’s not just one division driving the gains. Both its commercial and government businesses are exploding. Government revenue rose 49%. Commercial revenues rose 46%.
In other words, AI is being embedded everywhere – on Wall Street, Main Street, and military bases.
During the quarter, Palantir closed 157 deals worth over $1 million. Ninety-six of those were worth over $5 million. Forty-two crossed the $10 million mark. And its top 20 customers now average $75 million in revenue per year: a stunning 30% increase from a year ago.
This flywheel is spinning faster than ever.
So, in this essay, let’s take a look at how Palantir’s AI is reshaping finance, healthcare, and defense…
How it’s using AI to sell AI – and why that’s key…
And at the seven moves I believe investors need to make now…
Proof of Impact
Now, Palantir isn’t just signing big contracts. It’s delivering jaw-dropping results for its customers.
Thanks to Palantir AI…
- Citigroup Inc. (C) onboarding times for clients have collapsed – dropping from nine days to just seconds.
- Fannie Mae can identify potential fraud before it escalates, bolstering the security of the housing finance system.
- Nebraska Medicine increased discharge lounge usage by 2,100% – the equivalent of adding a brand-new hospital unit without construction crews or permits.
- Lear Corp. (LEA) is managing tariffs, automating workflows, and optimizing manufacturing lines.
Not to mention, the future of military infrastructure is now powered by Palantir. The company just landed a 10-year, $10 billion deal to modernize the entire U.S. Army with AI.
This company is becoming the operating system behind both the public and private sectors’ AI transformations.
AI is rapidly becoming as essential as electricity, the internet, and mobile phones.
Every sector, company, and government agency wants AI now.
And investors better want AI (stocks), too – because this train isn’t slowing down…
Turning Profit Into Power
Palantir is achieving all this success without blowing out its budget. While revenues surged nearly 50%, operating expenses rose just 27%.
This is key. That’s the power of using AI to sell AI.
Palantir is using its own tools to automate internal processes and boost efficiency. That translates into higher margins and monster profits.
Operating income soared more than 80% in the quarter.
It’s a masterclass in scaling: grow fast, spend slow, profit big.
This is the model – turning revenue growth into profit acceleration – every AI company aspires to follow.
Palantir’s monster quarter is a sign that AI is breaking out of the tech silo and spilling into every facet of the economy.
Palantir isn’t the only one benefiting, of course, but it’s now leading the charge. And Wall Street is handsomely rewarding that leadership.
Investors see this “land grab” for AI dominance – and they’re piling in.
However, investors still on the sidelines are facing actual opportunity cost.
Here’s what they need to do now…
What Palantir’s Blowout Earnings Really Mean
If Palantir can deliver nearly 50% revenue growth and 80% profit growth at scale, imagine what’s possible as AI continues its march toward ubiquity.
AI is becoming the backbone of business, woven into everything from onboarding and logistics to fraud detection, national defense, and the labor market itself.
Indeed, this boom is about far more than a new generation of software. AI is stepping off the screen and into the real world.
Robots, autonomous vehicles, drones, and self-operating machines are now at the point of taking over physical tasks once reserved for humans. The signs are all around us.
Just look at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). The e-commerce giant recently hit a new milestone with 1 million robots deployed in its warehouses, nearly outnumbering the company’s human workers. It even has a “humanoid park” at its offices in San Francisco, where it’s testing and programming robots to do last-mile delivery…
We’re going to see machines take over jobs that once seemed untouchable: moving, building, delivering, and even thinking on their feet.
The race to automate everything from warehouse logistics to last-mile delivery is on. The leaders are already pulling ahead as Amazon, Walmart Inc. (WMT), John Deere (DE), and a new class of robotics innovators lay the groundwork for a new economic era.
According to the estimates I’ve seen, it’s going to spark a new $20 trillion economic wave… and reward those who get positioned early.
Amid this shift, my fellow InvestorPlace Senior Analysts – Louis Navellier and Eric Fry – and I see a “ChatGPT moment” coming for robotics.
A “Day Zero.”
From fully automated “dark factories” in China that churn out a smartphone every second to U.S. warehouses running 24/7 with minimal human oversight… this is the first wave of a global transformation.
To that end, Louis, Eric, and I have just created a seven-stock portfolio to include the best Physical AI and robotics stocks to own today as this new era begins.
We call it the Day Zero Portfolio.
And we recently got together to film a special free broadcast to talk all about it.
For anyone trying to grasp the next phase of AI, this is a must-watch.
Regards,
Luke Lango
Editor, Hypergrowth Investing