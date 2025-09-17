Why You Should Adopt This Gen Z Mindset While Investing

Hello, Reader.
In 1972, the legendary folk singer Joni Mitchell wrote a song that conveyed a yearning for simple, yet tangible, expressions of love and passion.
The song, “Lesson in Survival,” celebrated innately human experiences, like “quiet times by a river flowing”… “looking way out at the ocean”… and “fresh salmon frying and the tide rolling in.”
Mitchell’s soulful sentiments have never felt more relevant.
The more that artificial intelligence infiltrates our daily lives, the more we will crave uniquely human activities and increasingly safeguard and relish the nondigital aspects of our experience.
That is Lesson in Survival No. 1 in the Age of AI: Prioritizing the human experience.
But this observation does not only relate to lifestyle trends and priorities. It also relates to investment trends and priorities – and it’s a factor that investors should weigh when evaluating stocks.
Because of the inevitable human urge for connection, many of the industries that provide innately human services and experiences will thrive in the AI era. These future-proof, non-tech companies belong in my “AI Survivors” investment category.
And they are bolstered by a potentially unlikely source… Generation Z.
Gen Z is proving to be a significant force in the marketplace, and these “youngsters” are craving tangible, real-life experiences.
Just like Mitchell’s “tide rolling in,” Gen Z’s rising, nondigital tide will lift AI Survivor boats, including those in retail and other non-tech industries.
So, in today’s Smart Money, I’ll detail why this generational shift toward authentic, hands-on experiences should be heavily considered in our current AI age…
And I’ll share how you can access a company that is perfectly positioned to profit from this “return to real-life.”
Let’s jump in…
The Future Is Secondhand
Gen Z’s increasing appreciation of “real” experiences is largely evident in a pastime of the 1960s and ’70s, made popular again…
“Thrifting.”
Thrift shopping has become the new-new thing among Gen Z consumers. They have embraced thrifting because it is affordable, unique, and sustainable. Capital One Shopping reports that 83% of Gen Z have purchased or are interested in purchasing secondhand. One-third say that they “always” shop secondhand.
Gen Z did not invent thrift stores, of course, but it has anointed them with cultural cachet. Four main forces explain this phenomenon…
1. Affordability in an Age of Strain
Gen Z came of age in the shadow of the Great Recession, entered adulthood during a pandemic, and now faces inflation eating into paychecks. For this generation, secondhand isn’t just quirky – it’s rational.
2. Individuality in a Commoditized Culture
Fast fashion thrives on sameness: racks of identical blouses, TikTok-driven microtrends, copycats at every mall. Gen Z, with its obsession for self-expression, is rejecting that paradigm.Thrift shopping offers uniqueness, and there’s a thrill in the hunt.
3. Sustainability as a Social Compass
Gen Z knows the statistics: The fashion industry accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions, produces 92 million tons of textile waste annually, and guzzles water in quantities that strain rivers.Shopping secondhand is climate action you can hold in your hands — and post on Instagram.
4. The “Experience” Economy
Of Gen Z and millennial shoppers, 39% have made a purchase on a social commerce platform like TikTok in the past 12 months, a surge that has also come with increased foot traffic for in-person stores like the Salvation Army and Goodwill. In fact, Goodwill recently announced that the number of shoppers at its thrift stores has reached all-time highs.
So, even as Gen Z lives digitally, they still value physical experiences. Thrifting is tactile. The rummage through racks, the surprise of discovery, the community of local shops – all feed the craving for real-world encounters.
Older generations often saw thrift stores through a lens of necessity: places to go when you couldn’t afford better. Gen Z has flipped the script. Thrift is no longer a shame; it’s swagger.
This movement is one of the reasons why I just recommended a thrift-oriented, AI Survivor retailer to my Fry’s Investment Report subscribers.
Screen-based or store-based, thrifting is always experience-based. That’s why I believe this unusual retailer will survive the AI age, along with its excellent growth potential.
As a bonus, the company is largely immune to the impact of tariffs. Because it sources nearly all the products it sells from inside the U.S., it does not deal with the complex tariff regimes that hobble most clothing retailers.
You can click here to learn how to access all of the details about this overlooked retailer.
Not only is AI transforming everything around us, but its pace is only accelerating. Gen Z’s fierce attachment and hunger for the real and tangible is proof enough.
And those who recognize this shift are the ones positioned to profit.
But one stock isn’t enough. At Fry’s Investment Report, I’ve assembled a comprehensive list of holdings designed to protect and grow your wealth across every corner of the AI landscape.
Whether it’s a retail play, a cutting-edge robotics firm, a coffee shop, an energy company, or a chipmaker, my portfolio serves as a playbook for thriving in the inevitable AI transformation.
Regards,
Eric Fry