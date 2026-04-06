Copper Demand Isn’t Slowing – It’s Accelerating

Hello, Reader.
Copper has always been the wiring of the world. But now, the world is demanding more wiring than it has at any point in history.
Why? Every macro trend that feels futuristic, electrified, digitized, or decarbonized runs straight through a fat bundle of copper.
- Power grids and data centers. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects U.S. electricity demand to grow around 2% per year from 2026-2030, as AI data centers, semiconductor fabs, and other large industrial loads connect to the grid.
- AI and cloud computing. A modern hyperscale data center is essentially a copper-and-aluminum exoskeleton wrapped around racks of silicon. These facilities consume enormous volumes of copper wiring, busbars, and switchgear. Estimates suggest data centers alone could require hundreds of thousands of tonnes of copper per year by 2030, with individual AI-focused hyperscale facilities consuming up to 50,000 tons each.
- Electric vehicles and renewables. EVs use roughly two to three times as much copper as internal-combustion vehicles once you count motors, inverters, and charging networks. Wind, solar, and battery installations are even more copper-intensive on a per-megawatt basis than traditional generation. Layer on microgrids, distributed generation, and 5G towers, and you get a steadily expanding, globally diversified demand base.
Given the demand, the copper market is tilting toward long-term deficits.
The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) expects today’s refined-copper balance to flip into a deficit of roughly 150,000 tonnes this year, as mine production growth slows and concentrate availability tightens.
Copper is one of the most vulnerable links in the global supply chain for the energy transition and AI build-out. Without more than $200 billion of new investment, the world simply won’t have enough copper. For context, Wood Mackenzie estimates that total copper-mining investment over the past six years reached only about $76 billion.
So, the short-term story is simple; demand is growing faster than expected, supply is growing slower than expected, and the market is already slipping into deficit.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), one of the world’s largest copper miner, is maximizing this opportunity by boosting copper production in every way possible – and is using artificial intelligence to do so.
The company uses AI to optimize ore sequencing, mill throughput, equipment uptime, and geological modeling across massive copper operations. Algorithms improve recovery rates, reduce energy consumption, and minimize downtime.
Because mining is capital intensive and operationally complex, small efficiency gains can scale into enormous dollar impact. AI helps Freeport decide which rock to move, how fast to process it, and when to service machinery.
The company also applies machine learning to geological data, improving reserve estimates and guiding long-term mine planning.
This is applied intelligence in its purest form: more output from the same ore body, with fewer people and lower costs.
CEO Kathleen Quirk said recently that she does not expect the U.S.-Iran conflict to derail copper demand. She stated, “The things that are driving copper demand are more secular in nature.” That means demand is coming from multi-year, structural trends – not short-term economic cycles.
FCX is up 20% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 Index is down 4%. So, the market may be nervous, but the actual need for copper is still growing fast.
I’ll share below why Freeport is currently an attractive buy right now. But first, let’s take a brief tour through what we covered here at Smart Money last week…
Smart Money Roundup
The Hidden Commodity Winner of the Oil Crisis
April 1, 2026
Even though oil is grabbing most of the market-driven headlines, it isn’t the only commodity under the thumb of the U.S.-Iran conflict. Aluminum prices have swung wildly since the U.S. launched its first attacks on Iran in February. That’s because the war is causing a double-whammy for the aluminum market. Find out what they are – and how to position your portfolio before this growing ripple effect turns into a full-blown supply shock – now.
What Anthropic’s Latest Model Signals for Investors
April 2, 2026
Each new, incremental AI update can feel almost unremarkable – until you zoom out and see you’re standing in a completely different world than you were years ago. That’s exactly what Anthropic has been reminding us as the company inches closer to achieving artificial general intelligence. Check out Thursday’s issue, where we go over the leak of Claude Mythos, Arm Holdings Plc’s (ARM) new AGI CPU, and how they should inform your AI investments going forward.
Why the Best Opportunities Are Off the Beaten Path
April 4, 2026
Easter egg hunting and stock picking have more in common than you think. In Saturday’s guest essay, Brian Hunt explains how, similarly to an egg hunt, choosing potential winners from a small group improves your odds of finding outsized opportunities. Learn more about the problem of size and why paying close attention to market cap will make you a successful investor.
Why FCX Is an Attractive Stock Now
It’s important to note that Freeport’s world-class Grasberg mine stumbled just as copper and gold began pressing toward record highs.
The copper-and-gold complex in Indonesia killed seven workers and forced an immediate shutdown in September 2025. This awful tragedy also delivered a serious financial shock. Production dropped sharply, and the company took a well-publicized reputational hit.
The company expects to generate around $12 billion of EBITDA this year, a transition year while Grasberg production is still in recovery mode. But assuming copper and gold prices remain close to where they are today, that figure could rise above $17.5 billion per year by 2027.
At that level of profitability, the stock would be trading for less than four times 2027 EBITDA. This depressed valuation offers an attractive opportunity to capitalize on a temporary dislocation.
I share more companies like Freeport that I believe investors should buy now – and what stocks everyone should drop immediately.
My “buy now” list contains under-the-radar, early opportunities that could multiply your money in the coming months, thanks to their ability to adapt to this age of chaos we find ourselves in.
On the other hand, my “drop immediately” list are companies with significant headwinds that could drag down your portfolio.
My Sell This, Buy That broadcast will help you protect and multiply your money during these make-or-break markets.
You can click here to watch it now.
Regards,
Eric Fry