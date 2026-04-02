What Anthropic’s Latest Model Signals for Investors

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Hello, Reader.
Most people don’t realize they’re living in a revolution while it’s happening – and that’s exactly the case with the AI Revolution.
Each new, incremental AI update can feel almost unremarkable – until you zoom out and see you’re standing in a completely different world than you were years ago.
Almost four years ago, OpenAI launched ChatGPT, a large language model (LLM) chatbot. Artificial general intelligence (AGI), which can understand, learn, and perform at a human level, was just a fantasy.
But now, that fantasy might be turning into a reality after Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said last week: “I think we’ve achieved AGI.”
This was in response to a podcaster’s question about what it would take for AI to build and manage a $1 billion company on its own. In terms of profitability, Huang believes it’s currently possible – citing the profits Anthropic’s Claude has generated.
And he’s right to consider Anthropic’s achievements. 2026 already seems to belong to the AI company – and we’re only four months into the year.
In today’s Smart Money, let’s examine the latest AI developments that are leading the push toward AGI.
Then, I’ll share my three-part investment strategy you need to know before we’re fully submerged in the AI waters.
Let’s jump in…
Anthropic’s Leak – and Arm’s Breakthrough
Anthropic has had a standout year.
From entertaining Super Bowl commercials to the releases of Claude Code and Cowork, and now to lawsuits involving the Department of Defense’s use of the company’s AI models, Anthropic has been a constant headliner.
In addition, total Claude users and new users over the last six months have grown significantly, and subscriber numbers have steadily increased to record numbers. Though Anthropic hasn’t disclosed this specific data, TechCrunch has seen the total number of Claude consumer users range from 18 million to 30 million. And paid subscribers have already more than doubled this year.
But Anthropic is making new headlines this week with the leak of Claude Mythos.
Described as the company’s “most powerful AI model ever developed,” Mythos is part of a new model tier called Capybara. This agentic AI model will be able to arrange and perform tasks autonomously, including making decisions, moving across different software platforms, and completing operations with less human interference.
Along with advancements in reasoning and coding, Mythos also brings significant leaps in cybersecurity capabilities. The model is so powerful at spotting software weaknesses that Anthropic has expressed a desire to give cyber defenders early access.
Claude is already widely considered a significant precursor to or an early form of AGI by researchers and users. Mythos could very well raise that water line higher.
But Anthropic isn’t alone in its AGI-related developments…
Last week, Arm Holdings Plc (ARM) announced its first chip built on silicon, the Arm AGI CPU. Created on the Arm Neoverse platform, these chips are designed to power the next generation of AI infrastructure and address agentic AI’s new demand for CPUs.
The Arm AGI CPU’s configuration performs sustainably at a massive scale, delivering more than double the performance per rack compared to the latest x86 systems.
This move signals how serious Arm – and the AI industry – is about fueling the AGI buildout. The company says it “remains committed to enabling progress across the ecosystem – meeting customers where they are, from hyperscale cloud providers to AI startups.”
Sink or Swim: Your AGI Investment Framework
Investors who are unprepared – or fail to notice the water slowly rise above them – will miss the transformative opportunities that AGI will bring.
And since there are so many ways to profit from AI’s exponential growth, I’ve developed a three-step process for finding companies that will survive and thrive on the Road to AGI…
- Invest “in” AI: Buying shares of companies that are providing key parts of the infrastructure that will accelerate AI technology toward AGI. Think chip companies.
- Invest “alongside” AI: Getting in on the companies primed to rise in tandem with AGI, like those that provide the physical infrastructure of AGI facilities.
- Invest in “stealth” AI: Investing in non-tech companies that will adopt and apply AI to reap huge gains in efficiency, productivity, and profits.
I explain each of these methods in more detail in my The Road to AGI: Final Warning broadcast.
I’ve also put together three reports, each with one recommendation: one for investing in AGI, another for investing alongside AGI, and a third for investing in stealth AGI.
You can learn how to access those reports and the names of these companies in my special presentation.
Regards,
Eric Fry