Breakthrough Transplants Signal BIG Opportunity

Right now, big tech companies are pouring money into healthcare startups. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are investing in and acquiring healthcare companies like they’ve never done before…
This is a great clue for investors who want to be ahead of trends in venture capital deals.
“By looking at acquisition trends of major companies, we can not only look into the future of where trends are going, but also position ourselves as investors to be in the path of progress.”
Knowing that there are huge buyers out there (big tech), private healthcare investments will likely do well for the foreseeable future.
But what if we could invest in opportunities before the big players get involved?
What signs can we look for that would indicate an industry is just about to take off… but is still small enough to be positioned for massive gains in the coming years?
That’s what we have right now in the longevity space.
Investing in longevity is going to be one of the biggest investment trends we’ve ever seen.
And when the developments from this longevity boom materialize, the world is going to change in ways you can’t believe…
Interspecies Transplants Could Become the Norm
The world’s “first transplant of a pig heart genetically modified for acceptance into human bodies” was performed last week. And, so far, it’s a success.
The procedure was done at the University of Maryland Medical Center on a 57-year-old man who was ineligible for a traditional human-to-human transplant due to his poor health.
“It was either die or do this procedure,” said the man who received the pig heart and whose body has since accepted the transplanted heart without rejection.
This comes only months after doctors at NYU Langone Health in New York City announced that they had successfully transplanted a pig’s kidney to a human.
Both procedures were experimental and required special permission from U.S. medical regulators.
You see, xenotransplantation, which is the field of cross-species organ transplant, has previously been impossible because “moving an organ from one animal species into another provokes a violent and immediate attack from the host’s immune system,” according to Science magazine.
However, in the two xenotransplants I just mentioned, those organs were genetically modified to exclude certain genes that the human body normally rejects. This allows the human body to be “tricked” into accepting the foreign organs and using them as if they were from another human.
With two successful (thus far) transplants done, there are plans to start clinical trials for this new type of organ transplant technology.
The process of modifying genes within pig organs is scratching the surface of what many biotech companies are now researching…
You’ve likely heard about gene editing. Gene editing is the process of changing the DNA sequencing of an organism. This technology allows genetic material to be added, removed, or altered to serve different purposes, such as transplanting organs from one species to another.
The implications that gene editing will have on our human species (and all other organisms with DNA) are hard to comprehend. Theoretically, by editing DNA, we can do anything, from curing cancer to improving eyesight to living longer.
And living longer is something people are willing to pay big bucks for.
Private Money Pours In
Last month, a new venture capital fund, Korify Capital, announced that it would be investing $100 million into longevity startup companies.
“Korify joins several other investors in the space of longevity, including Berlin-based VC and company builder Apollo Health Ventures, which successfully raised $180 million in funding in November. The other two are Swiss longevity company builder Maximon, which recently launched a CHF 100 million ($108 million) investment, and Switzerland’s Longevity Science Foundation, which has committed to allocating $1 billion over 10 years for longevity research.”
Other investment funds and holding companies, which together have raised billions of dollars, include:
- Juvenescence
- Rejuveron
- The Longevity Fund
- Longevity Vision Fund
- Longevity.Capital
- R42
- Longevity Venture Partners
- LongeVC
- Longevity Tech.Fund
The launch of these funds and many others shows the massive amount of interest and money that’s just starting to back longevity science.
These investment funds will enable startup biotech companies to develop life-changing technologies. As breakthroughs such as xenotransplantation become more common in health care, we are going to see massive amounts of money flow into this industry.
As venture capitalists, we can see this trend in its infancy and start to position ourselves right now.
Through my premium service Venture Capital Investor (set to publicly launch in the coming months), we’ve already made one investment in a private longevity company that is positioned to generate massive returns for investors…
And I’ll be keeping my eye out for many more soon.
On the date of publication, Cody Shirk did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
By focusing on megatrends that will shape the future, Cody Shirk uncovers generational wealth in the private investing space. To make sure you never miss Venture Capital Digest, click here to subscribe.