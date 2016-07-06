Wednesday Apple Rumors: Complete iPhone 7 Image Leaks

Here are your Apple Rumors for today:

iPhone: A new report backs up some of the rumored new features coming to the iPhone 7, reports The Wall Street Journal. This report includes information from several unnamed individuals that are claimed to be close to the iPhone 7’s design. The report claims that Apple ( AAPL ) will be ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack in favor of Lightning-based headphones. It also claims that the iPhone 7 will remove the 16GB option and replace it with the 32GB option.

CAD: What are claimed to be leaked CAD renderings of the iPhone 7 has made their way online, AppleInsider notes. The new renderings could potentially give Apple fans a look at new features that may be coming to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. This includes a larger camera lens for the iPhone 7 and a dual-camera for the 7 Plus. Both of the new iPhone devices also include redesigned antenna bands, a missing headphone jack and two speaker ports.

Assembly: An image of an iPhone 7 has been making the round on the web, reports BGR. The image shows an iPhone 7 that is likely made up of several parts from Apple’s own assembly line. The device in the image doesn’t have any final branding marks, but it does give some insight into features that could be coming to the device. It sports the larger camera lens that rumors have talked about, a missing headphone jack and the redesigned antenna bands shown in previous leaks.