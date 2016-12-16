3 Reasons Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Could Be Trouble In 2017

For the year, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) will likely not be a standout performer for investors. But hey, for a mega cap — with the market value over $347 billion — the 15.3% return is still pretty good.

Yet given the strong financials and hefty growth rate, it’s certainly understandable to think that Facebook stock still should have done even better in 2016. In the latest quarter, revenues soared by 56% to $7.01 billion and earnings came to $2.4 billion.

Of course, FB stock continues to crank out impressive growth with its user numbers. Consider that — during the quarter — the mobile DAUs (daily active users) shot up 22% to $1.09 billion.

OK, then why does it seem that there is anxiety with Facebook shares? What’s going on? Well, let’s take a look at three risk factors:

No. 1 Facebook Stock Problem — Growth

Let’s face it, the 50%-plus growth rate for FB is a temporary trend. In fact, the company’s CFO, David Wehner, noted: “As you get to mid-2017, we expect ad load will be a less significant contributing factor. As we slow ad load growth, we’re going to have a slowing in revenue as well.”

This statement was enough to quickly knock the stock off by over 5%. Yes, growth investors can be extremely fickle.

The problem with FB is gauging the extent of the deceleration, since the company does not provide guidance. So yes, there’s a risk of expectations getting out of sync with reality — which, by the way, happens often with growth plays!

No. 2 Facebook Stock Problem — Fake News and Bad PR

Fake news is a wildcard for Facebook stock. How much of it represents the company’s revenues? Actually, it’s far from clear. But even if it is 20%, this could be trouble for FB stock. The company has already taken actions to deal with fake news — and, with the election over, there will probably be a slowdown in monetization anyway.

Besides, FB certainly wants to maintain a strong reputation so as to attract top-notch brands. So being strongly identified with fake news is probably not a winning strategy. Hey, even the Pope has recently declared that it is a sin!

Although, fake news is just one of the bad PR problems for the company. Keep in mind that the company has been beset by many controversies, such as censorship (a notable example was taking down the famous photo of the “napalm girl” during the Vietnam war) and offering so-called “free internet” services in India that seemed more like a promotion of FB applications.

Next Page