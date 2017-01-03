The 3 Best Under-the-Radar Trump Stocks to Buy

There’s no shortage of articles touting large-cap Donald Trump stocks that investors should buy now. Most of these articles mention the same 20 to 30 stocks, but there are plenty of small-cap Trump stocks you may not be aware of.

Trump’s platform of deregulation and massive infrastructure spending stands to pump billions of dollars into certain sectors of the market. Heavily regulated sectors such as the financial sector and the energy sector stand to benefit the most from the promise of less government oversight.

At the same time, construction companies could see a huge wave of demand. Trump has promised to get Americans “off of welfare and back to work rebuilding our country.” He has pledged to spend an incredible $1 trillion investing in infrastructure.

The problem for investors is that Trump stocks have already been on fire since Election Day. However, some of the under-the-radar options still offer compelling value potential.

