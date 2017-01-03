The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Beginners in 2017

Investors of all levels of experience can benefit from the power and simplicity of Vanguard funds.

The low-cost, high-quality combination of Vanguard’s mutual funds makes them favorites among do-it-yourself investors, as well as fee-only investment advisors.

Vanguard funds are also outstanding choices for beginning investors. When you’re just starting out investing, it’s smart not only to look for diversified mutual funds, but also to find the best no-load funds with low expense ratios. Balanced funds and index funds also fit into this ideal mold of best fund types for beginners. This all makes Vanguard the best one-stop shop for beginning investors.

So with this framework in mind, we came up with three of the best Vanguard funds for beginning investors to buy.

Next Page