3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stocks Jumps on Takeover Rumors

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD ) stock is up following the spread of a series of rumors concerning a takeover.

3D Systems Corporation is the subject of rumors that claim the company will be taken over. These rumors are being spread through social media and are likely to be what is causing the stock to rise today.

According to CNA Finance, the takeover rumors surrounding 3D Systems Corporation have no solid backing. This means that it is possible that the rumors of a DDD takeover will be shot down in the near future.

DDD was trading for about the same at today’s start as it was when the closing bell rang on Wednesday. However, the stock quickly shot up after markets opened. It reached a peak of about 8% over yesterday’s closing price at around 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time today.

3D Systems Corporation was also the subject of takeover rumors last week. There was speculation that General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) was interested in buying the 3D printing company.

General Electric Company is looking to add $1 billion in additive manufacturing revenues to its balance sheet by 2020. It also purchased two companies that specialize in 3D metal printing last year, reports Charlotte Business Journal.

3D Systems Corporation is a 3D printing company that is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Its headquarters is located in the Waterford Business Park and it employs roughly 300 people at it. The company has a total of 2,700 employees spread throughout the world.

DDD stock was up 4% as of Thursday morning and is up 25% year-to-date.