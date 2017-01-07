7 Cheap Stocks to Buy That Could Double in 2017

Right now, I think the overall market is expensive, so looking for cheap stocks is a tall task indeed. If you look at projected earnings and the price-to-earnings ratio of the overall market in relation to earnings growth, the broad market is about 20% overpriced.

If you’ve read my articles this past year, you’d see that I’ve been saying that many big-name stocks are priced well out of the range of what’s reasonable.

That’s why value stocks will be the way to go for 2017.

The following seven stocks to buy are among the best cheap stocks I see in the market right now. They not only boast a couple strong valuation metrics, but they also trade for a small nominal amount — most for $10 per share or less.

As a note, I think real estate investment trusts (REITs) are one of the best hunting grounds for quality cheap stocks, so the first few stocks to buy here are all in the real estate category. But I also see opportunity in retail, mining and even one pretty obscure industry with very few players.

