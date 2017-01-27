Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles >

AAA Five Diamond Award: Best Hotels for 2017

Only 0.4% of 28,000 hotels are Five Diamond locales

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

The AAA Five Diamond Award is a prestigious rating that very little hotels around the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean receive.

AAA
Source: Flickr

It takes an incredible amount of factors to reach this rating: luxury, high quality service, delicious food, beautiful rooms, comfortable beds, spotless surroundings, a homely lobby, good lighting, soothing and neutral colors, indoor services such as a gym and pool, and many more elements that help to determine whether or not a hotel has a right amenities.

The AAA Five Diamond Award was given out to only 0.3% of the 59,000 locations examined by the company, amounting to 120 hotels and 63 restaurants. Of these, 28,000 are hotels and only 0.4% of this category made the list.

Here is a list of hotels that were added to the list for the first time this year:

  • Four Seasons Resort Lana’i, Hawaii
  • The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia
  • Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico
  • Spice Island Beach Resort in St. George’s, Grenada
  • Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Some other hotels that made the list include:

  • Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii
  • The Peninsula Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California
  • The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • The Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C.
  • The Mandarin Oriental in Boston, Massachusetts
  • Park Hyatt New York in Manhattan, New York
  • The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee
  • Shangri-La Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Tortuga Bay Punta Cana Resorts & Club in the Dominican Republic

Which one will you be visiting this year?

