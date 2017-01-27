Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stock Is a Bet on Fatter Yields

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ), the largest of the so-called biotech stocks, is a very fat company with enormous margins and middling growth.

It is the kind of company conservative brokers stick in a client’s portfolio knowing it’s safe. With a 3% yield, it’s almost a bond. Over the last five years, its capital gains of 122% have exceeded those of the NASDAQ, up 99.3%, but not by an enormous amount.

Writers like our James Brumley talk breathlessly about Amgen’s court cases concerning “biosimilars,” drugs that mimic the work of patented medicines but are made in a different way. But AMGN stock can win no matter how the courts rule.

Whether you, as a self-directed investor, want a piece of Amgen depends on your goals. If you want growth, you may want to take a pass. If you want yield, you may want in.

Eyes on the Amgen Dividend

Amgen is due to report its 2016 numbers on Feb. 2, and analysts are expecting the usual roughly 5% growth on both the top-line and bottom line. For the quarter, that means almost $2.1 billion in earnings, $2.78 per share, and revenues of $5.73 billion.

This means Amgen is bringing over 30% of revenue to the net income line, with mid-single-digit growth. Operating margins are approaching 50%, and management has used that money to reduce debt slightly — about 41% of assets are under debt currently.

What you should be looking at is the dividend, which looks ordinary at $1.15 per share, a current 3% yield, but has been growing like gangbusters since it was instituted in 2011 at about 28 cents. If you got in back in 2012, when the stock was at around $70, you’re now getting a yield of 6.6%, a yield covered nearly three times by earnings. For a dividend investor, that’s a home run.

Knowing that AMGN stock management has been hiking the dividend steadily regardless of earnings fluctuations should give you confidence that today’s slim yield could easily be tomorrow’s fat one.

The only question is whether the five-year pattern repeats.

