3 Reasons Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Should Buy Fitbit Inc (FIT)

New President-elect Donald Trump places corporate tax reform, including repatriation of overseas earnings, high on his economic agenda. This will affect cash-rich tech companies such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), which hold billions of dollars overseas.

Now might be the time for Apple to start thinking about what it wants to do with the money, including possible acquisitions.

Smart acquisitions could boost the price of Apple stock by increasing earnings per share, bringing in talent and strengthening Apple’s ecosystem. Buying Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) would strengthen Apple’s position in the wearables market, which should help AAPL stock in the long run.

Currently, the wearables market faces pain, as slower-than-expected growth chips away at stock prices. But wearables, including fitness trackers, remains a young technology, still in the early stages of growth.

Demand for wearables should remain strong as consumers age and become more health-conscious, and workplaces and insurers encourage their purchase.

In a recent survey of the U.S., U.K. and Australian markets, research firm Gartner put the penetration of fitness trackers at 19% and smartwatches at 10%.

And Brian Nichols of Investorplace.com recommended that Apple buy Fitbit in April. I don’t think the case for Apple buying Fitbit has weakened since then; Fitbit stock is probably an even better value buy right now.

Why Apple Should Buy Fitbit: FIT Stock Trades at Low Multiples

The market has savaged Fitbit stock over the past year, and it has fallen 60% over the past year. Indeed, the stock has been falling since 2015, when it traded at $50 a share. Apple would be buying FIT at near-bargain basement prices.

Fitbit stock trades at 0.69 times sales and 1.42 times book value. Cash accounts for 37% of FIT’s market cap, with $2.97 per share. Fitbit’s enterprise value is 3.85 times EBITDA. Fitbit also trades at 2.06 times net current asset value, which Jonathan Heller recommended it for.

Investors tend to overreact; in a fit of irrational exuberance, they sent Fitbit stock up from its IPO price of $20 in June 2015 to $50 a share by August 2015. Now, the market is probably overreacting in the opposite direction: pricing in the worst-case scenario.

Fitbit stock already trades at 3.22 times net working capital, its liquidation value; how much lower can it go?

At such low prices, the risk of Apple making a mistake by buying FIT is very low.

Why Apple Should Buy Fitbit: More Services Revenue

Purchasing Fitbit would also help Apple increase its revenue from services.

Mark Spoonauer noted that by buying FIT, Apple could accelerate the adoption of Apple Pay. New Fitbit devices could come preloaded with Apple Pay. The mobile payments industry exhibits network effects: with more people using Apple Pay, more merchants will decide to accept payments from Apple Pay. 17 million people use Fitbit devices daily.

