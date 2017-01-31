4 Energy Stocks That Are Running on Fumes

U.S. equities continue to move lower on Tuesday as Wall Street continues to sour on the policy implications of the Trump White House, turning from a focus on positives on tax reform to negatives (for big business), such as a clampdown on immigration and “chaos” amid a fight with congressional democrats over everything from cabinet picks to executive actions.

Source: Shutterstock

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average moves further below the 20,000 threshold, a growing number of stocks are succumbing to the selling pressure.

Energy stocks in particular are weakening here amid bearish inventory data, evidence of increased U.S. shale production activity and doubts about the implementation of that OPEC output freeze.

Here are four energy names to avoid:

Next Page