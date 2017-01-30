Monday’s Vital Data: Facebook Inc (FB), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

U.S. stock futures are pulling back this morning, as President Donald Trump’s travel ban on immigrants from several predominantly Muslim countries cast doubts on further economic policies. The uncertainty has placed the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s tentative hold on 20,000 in question amid a flood of key corporate earnings this week.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are off 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures have dropped 0.34% and Nasdaq-100 futures have fallen 0.35%.

On the options front, volume arrived below average on Friday, as about 14.4 million calls and 13.6 million puts crossed the tape. Over on the CBOE, puts gained traction ahead of the weekend, as the single-session equity put/call volume ratio jumped to a one-month high of 0.73, forcing the 10-day moving average to tick higher to 0.66.

Turning to Friday’s volume leaders, earnings was the major driver for several large tech names on the top ten most active options listing. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) reports after the close tomorrow afternoon, while Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) will step into the limelight after the close on Wednesday. Finally, online retailing giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) joins the fray after the close on Thursday.

Facebook Inc (FB)

FB stock saw a wellspring of call option activity on Friday at a time when many traders were seeking protection ahead of the weekend. Total volume on the stock rose to 755,000 contracts, with calls snapping up an impressive 71% of the day’s take.

Call buying was the order of the day, as traders appear to be anticipating a post-earnings rally from Facebook this Wednesday.

Following Friday’s close, the 3 Feb put/call open interest ratio slipped from 0.82 at the beginning of the session to 0.75 as calls were added at a faster rate than puts among options most affected by Facebook’s quarterly report — implying rising expectations for a bullish post-earnings move. Implieds are still pricing in a move of about 5.3% for FB stock, with the upper bound lying at roughly $139.50 and the lower bound resting at $125.50.

For the record, Facebook earnings are expected to rise nearly 66% to $1.31 per share, with sales soaring 45.4% to $8.49 billion. According to EarningsWhispers.com, the whisper number for Facebook’s fourth-quarter comes in at $1.37 per share.

