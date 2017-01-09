NY Subway Stations Wi-Fi, Cell Service: 7 Things to Know

All NY subway stations will finally have Wi-Fi and cell service.

One of the world’s busiest public transportation systems will finally be connected. Here are some things to know about the move, which many have been awaiting for years:

The 5.7 million New Yorkers who take the subway every day will be connected to the Internet as of Jan. 9.

They will also have cell phone service, giving them the chance to use data to cell, text or use their phones for other purposes while waiting at a station for their train to get there.

277 stations already have Wi-Fi and cell service.

The last station to get it is Clark Street on the 2 and 3 line in Brooklyn

Wi-Fi service in NY subway stations is two years ahead of schedule, according to officials who had planned to have it by early 2019.

Cell phone service in the stations is ahead by one year.

The move applies to those with service from all four major carriers, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T Sprint Corp (NYSE: S T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ

“By bringing Wi-Fi and cell service underground ahead of schedule, we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation,” New York Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.

The move will help to reduce the criticism that NY subway stations have been getting for years.

