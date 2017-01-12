The 3 Best Restaurant Stocks to Buy in 2017

So long, The Restaurant ETF (NASDAQ: BITE ), we barely knew you. Created less than 15 months ago, the theme-oriented exchange-traded-fund was liquidated on Dec. 23. The relatively quick closure of BITE, which was focused solely on U.S.-listed restaurant stocks whose market caps were $200 million or more and had at least $1 million in daily trading volume, was the the first of its kind.

Unfortunately, it never found acceptance with ETF investors.

Lo and behold another ETF provider has swooped in to try and capture the audience BITE sought — USCF Restaurant Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA: MENU ) inception was Nov. 8 — but it remains to be seen if USCF Advisers LLC will be any more successful than ETF Managers Group was.

For whatever reason investors just don’t have an appetite for restaurant ETFs despite the fact that restaurants are one of the biggest contributors to the U.S. economy.

It’s a paradox to say the least.

If you look at the performance of many of the stocks in both BITE and MENU, you’ll see that many of them did well this past year. Further, restaurant stocks as a whole generated an annual total return of 12.4% over the past three years through Jan. 6; 236 basis points better than the S&P 500.

Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater because there are some quality restaurant chains worth owning.

These are the three restaurant stocks to buy in 2017.

Next Page