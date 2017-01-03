Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Bank of America Corp (BAC) and Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA)

Happy New Year and welcome to 2017. With many traders feeling fresh after a long holiday break, January is set to kick off with a bang this morning. U.S. stock futures are pointing toward sharp gains across the board on Wall Street, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.76%, S&P 500 futures up 0.79% and Nasdaq-100 futures rallying 0.83%.

On the options front, volume was understandably anemic on Friday, Dec. 30, with many traders looking for protection heading into the new year. On the session, about 12.1 million calls and 12.9 million puts changing hands. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio hit a one-week high of 0.76, while the 10-day moving average rose to a one-month high of 0.67.

Turning to Friday’s volume leaders, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) call volume faltered yet again on reports the firm is cutting iPhone production in first quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) options traders are rolling out their January 2017 leaps positions at a bargain, while Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) was names as a top pick in 2017 by Baird.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

According to the Nikkei Financial Daily, Apple is cutting iPhone production by 10% in the 2017 January-March quarter. While Apple has offered no comment on the report, the Nikkei says it has arrived at this conclusion by checking third-quarter supplier data. That said, the cut isn’t as deep as the 30% cut for the same period in 2016.

AAPL stock immediately reacted by selling off nearly 0.8% on Friday. The shares were already feeling a bit top heavy after hitting resistance in the $1116-$118 region — an area that had provided support for Apple stock in October.

In the options pits, AAPL options traders backed away from call activity on Friday. Total volume rose to 906,000 contracts for Apple, with calls only accounting for about 53% of the day’s take — well below AAPL’s usual call range of 63%-64%. Overall, put open interest has crept higher on Apple stock during the past several weeks, with the total January put/call OI ratio rising to its current perch at 0.79, indicating a growing concern that AAPL stock could meet with short-term weakness.

