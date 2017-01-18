3 Reasons Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock Won’t Turn Around Any Time Soon

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) has been promising investors a turnaround for the past year, but with the stock losing nearly 7% over the past six months, it’s looking very unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Investors have been cautious about WFM stock so far this year and rightfully so — the company is struggling to compete in the quickly evolving grocery space. As the industry changes shape and more and more online competitors join the field, Whole Foods stock is looking less and less appealing.

Sure, WFM management claims that a new push toward lower prices, customer loyalty incentives and an improved supply chain will help the company pick up steam, but the specialty grocer will need to do much more in order to remain relevant in the future.

WFM Stock’s Price Problem

The most worrying problem for WFM is the firm’s product pricing. Whole Foods has been criticized for being overpriced and a scandal involving the grocer’s scales has branded it as a money-grabber. This is especially worrying because the firm’s clientele tends to value being socially and environmentally responsible, so dishonesty hits this group hard.

Management has been working to reduce prices through loyalty programs and discount schemes, but this approach has hurt profit margins and added to traders’ doubt about whether or not the firm can compete with rivals like Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) which have been expanding their own selection of healthy, organic foods.

Whole Foods Customers Losing Interest

In its heyday, WFM filled a gap in the market as the demand for healthier, organic foods began to grow. Whole Foods was popular among millennials, who perceived organic, non-gmo foods as being healthier.

However, millennials are also much more cost-conscious than their parents, as most are making less money and prefer to save up for larger purchases. That means that the introduction of lower-cost organic foods at places like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and KR takes away from WFM’s appeal to the all-important millennial generation.

