3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Ford Motor Company (F), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

The market continues to point higher as this weekend’s tax talk has provided another round of bullish catalysts for stocks. The S&P 500’s break above the 2,300 level now has portfolio managers excited about a stronger-than-usual year. This means that we can expect to see a lot of momentum chasing as the quarter progresses.

Today’s three big stock charts look at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) and shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ).

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Rather than asking “How?”, investors and traders continue to focus on “What” Tesla and Elon Musk are producing. For years now, TSLA stock has encountered difficulties as the production capabilities of the company struggled to deliver on the ideas of its visionary.

The recent surge in Tesla’s share prices are telling us that this is no longer a concern. Today’s move higher breaks the top Bollinger Band for TSLA shares, again. This signals that we can expect to see another volatile move higher.

This comes as Tesla prepares to release its earnings announcement next week, on Feb. 22 after the market close. The volatility rally is likely to carry TSLA shares to $295 ahead of the earnings results, but we see some trouble there.

Tesla shares are well-known for their habit of following a “buy the rumor, sell the news” pattern around earnings and other news events. For this reason, we’re cautious.

Add to TSLA stock’s habit, the fact that shares are deep into overbought territory and the charts are indicating that the slightest hint of disappointment will cause a rush to the exit for traders and a rapid and volatile sell-off.

For now, allow the trend to be your friend until this stock reaches $295, but then take action to protect your profits ahead of earnings.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Shares of Caterpillar are seeing a transition in the stock price as the intermediate-term technicals are improving. Today, the 20-day moving average of CAT is moving above the 50-day, signaling an intermediate-term buy. Historically, Caterpillar stock’s daily performance strengthens after these signals.

In addition, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) will report earnings later this week. The peer company has been performing well and expectations for their earnings are low. A beat on earnings for DE will give a boost to CAT shares as well.

Caterpillar shares are also moving into position to see two significant breaks. One, a move above the psychologically significant $100-price-level. Second, a potential break above CAT stock’s top Bollinger Band. The latter would increase buying interest and volume and cause a volatility rally towards $110.

