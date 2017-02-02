Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Has a Secret Weapon

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) is often compared to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which isn’t always accurate. Most notably, Alibaba doesn’t hold inventory like its larger U.S. peer, and it doesn’t have AMZN’s massive distribution capabilities. But, there is one notable similarity that doesn’t seem priced into BABA stock at the moment:

A large, fast-growing cloud computing offering.

Amazon’s cloud business, called Amazon Web Services (AWS), has been a major factor in the rise of AMZN stock from less than $200 to more than $800 over the past five years.

Alibaba Cloud is still much smaller, but its growth profile looks much like that of AWS back in 2011-12. That explosive growth — and the ability to be a legitimate competitor to Amazon.com and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) — has the potential to drive significant additional upside in BABA stock.

The Impact of Alibaba Cloud on BABA Stock

So far, the cloud business hasn’t done much for Alibaba’s revenue, or BABA stock, for that matter. BABA still trades around $100, basically the same levels at which it went public in late 2014.

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2016, cloud has generated just 3.3% of total revenue. Over the past four quarters, Alibaba’s cloud sales total just $765 million — likely less than 6% of what AWS will create in calendar 2016. And at the moment, Alibaba’s cloud business actually is a drag on BABA earnings. The business has lost $92 million in EBITA (not EBITDA; BABA uses EBITA for segment income) over the past four quarters.

But the gap to Amazon and the losses in the business have more to do with Alibaba’s relatively late start than with a lack of demand. Cloud revenue growth has been impressive, increasing 130% through the first nine months of fiscal 2016, and 115% in the December quarter, despite a pricing cut.

That follows a 138% increase in cloud sales in fiscal 2016. Most impressively, the number of customers nearly doubled year-over-year in Q3, and BABA added 114,000 new customers in the December quarter alone.

As for profitability, Alibaba isn’t worried, yet, with management saying on the Q3 conference call it was spending to gain market share. Profitability will come, but for now, Alibaba is looking to cement its dominance of the lucrative Chinese market.

Losses now are OK — AWS lost money until recently — because those new customers will provide high-margin recurring revenue going forward, possibly for decades.

The Impact of Alibaba Cloud on BABA Stock Going Forward

The good news for BABA stock is that it looks like the cloud business is nearing an inflection point. Losses are narrowing, but still represent a drag on overall earnings for BABA. Over the past 12 months, cloud has actually had a negative impact on EPS of about $0.03. That will change shortly, as Alibaba has said that the business will hit a profit around 1 million users, a milestone almost certain to be hit in 2017.

The question is what happens after that. If Alibaba’s growth looks anything like Amazon’s going forward, it should be very positive for BABA stock.

