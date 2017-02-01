Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Reports Q3 Earnings

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) has released its earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2017.

Electronic Arts Inc. reported earnings per share of $2.45 during its fiscal third quarter of 2017. This is above the earnings per share estimate of $2.15 that Wall Street was looking for during the company’s fiscal third quarter of the year.

Electronic Arts Inc. saw revenue of $1.15 billion during its fiscal third quarter of 2017. This is up from its revenue of $1.07 billion reported during the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2016. Adjusted revenue for the fiscal quarter was $2.07 billion, which just beat analysts’ estimate of $2.066 billion.

Electronic Arts Inc. released several games during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Two of the biggest were Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2. While the company said that Battlefield 1 surpassed expectations, sales of Titanfall 2 were lower than expected. It also released FIFA 17 near the end of its fiscal second quarter of 2017.

“For the first time ever, we generated over $1 billion in operating cash flow in a quarter,” CFO Blake Jorgensen said in a statement. “This is a true testament to the innovation we built into Battlefield 1 and FIFA 17 and the continued strength of our digital live services.”

Electronic Arts Inc. also updated its guidance in its most recent earnings report. The company is now expecting earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 to be $1.64. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 81 cents during that period.

Revenue expected by Electronic Arts Inc. for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 is $1.482 billion. Analysts are expecting the video game company to report revenue of $1.11 billion during its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.

EA stock was up slightly as of noon Wednesday.