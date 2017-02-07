Go Short Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Before Q4 Earnings

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) reports its fourth-quarter earnings after Thursday’s close. Wall Street expects profits to more than double to 84 cents per share, and revenues to balloon by 50% to $2.11 billion. However, while the top and bottom lines continue to grow, the price of NVDA stock has risen exponentially faster.

Source: Shutterstock

In fact, it has become a case of too far, too fast for NVDA. So unless the graphics chip specialist has an absolutely blow-out quarter, I look for Nvidia stock to have difficulty moving appreciably higher.

Nvidia was one of the best performing stocks of 2016, gaining almost 225%. Importantly, though, the price-to-earnings multiple expanded at a much faster rate, fueling much of the rally, and now stands at its highest level of the past five years.

NVDA stock is shaping up as a battle between momentum and value.

A look at the price-to-sales metric paints an even more euphoric picture of Nvidia’s valuation. The 11.6 ratio is 5.8 times that of the S&P 500 — and the S&P 500 is trading at a historically rich ratio.

NVDA stock is priced for perfection indeed.

Peer group analysis reaffirms the extreme valuation multiples for NVDA. On every metric — earnings, book, sales, cash flow and yield — Nvidia stock is trading at a huge premium to its peers, the market and also its own five-year averages.

Many analysts are voicing valuation concerns as well. Brian Alger of Roth Capital Partners just lowered his rating to “Neutral” from “Buy” and gives the stock a price target of just $120 — while that’s a big upgrade from $95, it’s only a couple percent higher from here. BMO Capital Markets and Susquehanna also have “Neutral” ratings on NVDA stock with price targets well below Monday’s $117.31 closing price.

NVDA Stock Charts



Click to Enlarge From a technical analysis perspective, NVDA stock is trading right at the all-time highs following an explosive 15% rally since bottoming on Jan. 18.

With earnings looming Thursday, it will be interesting to see how the stock reacts at such a critical juncture.

Next Page