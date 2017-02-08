Wednesday’s Vital Data: Facebook Inc (FB), Walt Disney Co (DIS) and Boeing Co (BA)

U.S. stock futures are hovering right around breakeven this morning, as Wall Street frets over falling oil prices amid a global glut of supply. The American Petroleum Institute reported a 14.2 million barrel rise in global stockpiles yesterday, and the Energy Information Administration will release its weekly figures later this morning. At last check, crude oil futures were of 0.67% at $51.82 per barrel.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have dropped 0.1%, with S&P 500 futures also lost 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures are flat.

On the options front, volume returned to normal on Tuesday, with about 13.2 million calls and 13.1 million puts changing hands. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dipped to 0.70, but the 10-day moving average crept higher to a three-month high of 0.70.

Turning to Tuesday’s volume leaders, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) saw renewed call option interest after RBC Capital and MKM Partners issued bullish research notes. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) saw mixed options activity following its first-quarter earnings report and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) was on the hook for dividend capture plays ahead of today’s ex-dividend action.

Facebook Inc (FB)

The brokerage community was out in defense of FB stock yesterday. RBC Capital reiterated its “outperform” rating and boosted its price target to $175 from $170 on what analyst Mark Mahaney called Facebook’s “wicked strong” fourth-quarter results. Meanwhile, MKM Partners told investors that they should buy any post-earnings weakness in FB stock, noting that Facebook’s “valuation collapse is premature.”

While call volume has come down considerably from its pre-earnings highs, FB stock options traders remain largely bullish on the shares. In Tuesday’s trading, some 365,000 contracts traded on FB, with calls accounting for 58% of the day’s take — down from the 71%-73% range ahead of earnings, but up from the recent trend toward 51% of total volume since the report.

Looking out to Feb options, FB traders have set their sights on the $135 and $140 strikes, with open interest arriving at 26,000 and 32,000 contracts, respectively. FB stock eclipsed $135 late last week before retreating to support near $130. Clearly, FB options traders are expecting a move higher, though a longer consolidation period may be needed.

Next Page