Why Twitter Inc (TWTR), Coty Inc (COTY) and Cabelas Inc (CAB) Are 3 of Today’s Worst Stocks

Investors looking for a reason — any reason — to buy stocks today didn’t have to look very hard; reports that last week’s unemployment claims reached a 12-week low provided more than enough inspiration. The S&P 500 advanced 0.58% to end the trading session at 2,307.87, tiptoeing into record-high territory.

Not every name jumped on the bullish bandwagon, though. Cabelas Inc (NYSE: CAB ), Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) all pulled back in the wake of concerning news.

Here’s what went wrong for each.

Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Any lingering hope that microblogging website Twitter was going to figure out how to drive sustainable growth was largely wiped away today. For the 10th straight quarter in a row, year-over-year revenue growth slumped … and that wasn’t even the worst of it.

The good news is, the company’s profit of 16 cents per share handily topped estimates for earnings of only 12 cents per share of TWTR. The bad news is, the GAAP loss of $167.1 million widened from the loss of $90.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Total revenue was up a scant 1% to $717.2 million, falling short of the $740.1 million analysts were expecting.

There was one key missing element from Thursday morning’s Q4 report — Twitter didn’t divulge how many daily active users (DAU) it measured for the quarter ending in December. Most observers assume this is an indication that the number didn’t grow at all for the quarter in question.

TWTR ended the day down 12.3%.

Coty Inc (COTY)

TWTR wasn’t the only name to get slammed following a disappointing quarterly report. Cosmetics company Coty saw its stock take a tumble to the tune of 8.6% after posting its fiscal Q2 numbers this morning. The organization turned in an operating profit 30 cents per share on revenue of $2.3 billion. Both missed expectations for earnings of 36 cents per share of COTY and sales of $2.38 billion.

New Coty CEO Camillo Pane commented on the results:

“Consistent with our comments on the last earnings call, Q2 was a challenging quarter. The business was impacted by significantly higher-than-anticipated inventory levels in the market on the acquired P&G Beauty Business, competitive pressure in the Consumer Beauty division and the distraction associated with the merger integration efforts.”

Cabelas Inc (CAB)

Last but not least, when the deal was announced back in October, sporting goods store chain Bass Pro Shops didn’t expect it would have any regulatory trouble acquiring a rival retailer Cabelas. Now it’s not so sure. Yesterday evening, Bass Pro Shops disclosed that the Federal Trade Commission was requesting more information about the impending deal.

Such a request does not inherently mean the FTC intends to prevent the union for happening. It does, however, understandably result in some raised eyebrows. The government watchdog has generally been leaning anti-merger of late, so this request for more details certainly doesn’t say the Federal Trade Commission is willing to sweep it through without thoroughly scrutinizing it first.

With the $5.5 billion deal perhaps now in jeopardy, investors sent CAB shares 5.3% lower on Thursday, to a close of $50.24. Bass Pro Shops’ offer was a price of $65.50 per share.

As of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.