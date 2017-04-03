3M Co (MMM) Reports Q1 Earnings Beat

3M Co (NYSE: MMM ) has released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2017.

3M Co reported earnings per share of $2.16 for the first quarter of 2017. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $2.05 reported during the same time last year. It also comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.06 for the quarter.

Revenue reported by 3M Co in the first quarter of the year was $7.69 billion. This is up from its revenue of $7.41 billion that was reported in the first quarter of 2016. It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $7.47 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

During the first quarter of 2017, 3M Co reported operating income of $1.77 billion. The technology company’s operating income from the same period in the year prior was $1.79 billion.

Net income reported by 3M Co in the first quarter of the year was $1.32 billion. The company’s net income during the first quarter of the previous year was $1.28 billion.

3M Co also updated its guidance for the full year of 2017 due to its strong earnings in the first quarter of the year. It is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $8.70 to $9.05. MMM’s previous expectation included earnings per share between $8.45 and $8.80. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $8.63 for the year.

3M Co is also expecting its organic local-currency sales growth to range from 2% to 5%. Its old estimates had organic local-currency sales growth falling between 1% to 3%. It is also expecting its tax rate for the year to range from 26.0% to 27.5%.

MMM stock was up slightly as of Tuesday morning.